WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
Moscow murder suspect moved from Pennsylvania jail, headed to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was moved out of a Pennsylvania jail on Wednesday morning as he is expected back in Idaho to face charges. Monroe County Jail Administration tells KREM 2 News that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was transferred to...
'We pray each day for them' | Family of Moscow murder suspect releases statement on arrest

MOSCOW, Idaho — The attorney for the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in early November has released a statement on behalf of the suspect's family. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in the Washington State University (WSU) criminal justice program, was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning in connection to the murders. He is currently still in jail awaiting extradition back to Idaho.
