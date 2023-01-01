ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Old Takes Exposed: TCU gets revenge on national pundits

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

A team that many national media members said had no business being in the four-team playoff -- will now play for the national championship against the winner of the semi-final between Georgia and Ohio State on Jan. 9.

No one outside of Fort Worth gave the TCU Horned Frogs a shot to beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, but that's exactly what they did on Saturday, topping The Big Ten champs 51-45 in a shootout.

Thanks to our friends at Freezing Cold Takes, take a look at all the pundits eating crow after saying TCU didn't belong in the playoffs.

Enjoy!

