Montgomery, TX

KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start

Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CONROE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Houston Museum Returns Looted Sarcophagus to Egypt

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has returned an ancient wooden sarcophagus to Egypt after determining that the artifact had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis and smuggled into the United States in 2008, The Guardian reports. In a Cairo ceremony, the Late Dynastic Period sarcophagus, which may contain the remains of a priest called Ankhenmaat, was given back to Egypt on Monday. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in announcing that the sarcophagus would be returned in the fall.Read it at Associated Press
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff

SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday. According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash

Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
BURLESON COUNTY, TX

