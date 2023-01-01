Read full article on original website
Houston family stuck at North Carolina airport for week after Southwest Airlines nightmare
A family with three small children was supposed to return to Houston on Dec. 28. "Southwest is just ... I have no words for them because they're not willing to do anything."
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
gcaptain.com
Port Houston Container Dwell Fee Set for February 1 Start
Port Houston is moving ahead with its container dwell fee to help clear terminals of long-dwelling containers and improve cargo fluidity. The new fee, known as the “Sustained Import Dwell Fee”, comes as Port Houston’s container terminals have experienced record cargo volumes as imports have shifted away from the West Coast to East and Gulf Coast ports.
Whose cleanup is it anyways? Action 13 reaches out to 3 jurisdictions over 'eye sore' dump site
'Eye sore' is what residents call the dumpsite, filled with mattresses, bags, and piles of trash accumulated over the last six months.
2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Fred Hartman Bridge in La Porte
Investigators said they do not believe alcohol was a factor, but the investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Road rage shooting that caused crash with innocent driver leaves 1 woman hospitalized, HPD says
The woman in the car that was shot at was taken to the hospital with a neck injury, but it was unclear if she was hit by a bullet or flying glass, police said.
Residents tried putting out fire that ripped through 16 apartment units in Humble, officials say
The fire department said they got a call about a single apartment fire, but by the time they got there, the flames had made their way to the roof and attic.
Houston Museum Returns Looted Sarcophagus to Egypt
The Houston Museum of Natural Science has returned an ancient wooden sarcophagus to Egypt after determining that the artifact had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis and smuggled into the United States in 2008, The Guardian reports. In a Cairo ceremony, the Late Dynastic Period sarcophagus, which may contain the remains of a priest called Ankhenmaat, was given back to Egypt on Monday. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said in announcing that the sarcophagus would be returned in the fall.Read it at Associated Press
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
proclaimerscv.com
Harris County has Considered One of the Worst Locations to Drive because “We Lead The Country”
Dawn Gonzalez had planned to bring in the new year with her closest friends, but she was unable to do so. “I’m still shocked. I haven’t had time to cry yet, “added Gonzalez. In a current interview with ABC13, Gonzalez discussed the tragic deaths of Ann Barrett and her husband Sedrick.
19-year-old shot during meetup in Fort Bend County, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old was shot during a meetup in Fort Bend County, according to deputies. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood off Bryans Manor and Wilkerson Lane which is near Fulshear. Deputies said a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were meeting up...
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
'We're all in it together': East Downtown burglar caught on camera breaking into popular restaurant
The restaurant owner told ABC13 that running the place for more than a year has come with challenges, but nothing prepared him to become a victim to back-to-back burglaries.
fox26houston.com
Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and who investigators believe to be her child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
40 suspected drunk drivers arrested over New Year holiday by Harris Co. Precinct Constable Pct. 4 Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A total of 40 suspected drunk drivers were arrested by authorities with Constable Mark Herman's Office during the New Year holiday. According to a release, deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to provide a strong proactive law enforcement presence to reduce the number of DWI related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.
'We don’t know what happened' | Family searching for answers after Wingstop employee killed in Katy
KATY, Texas — It's been about three days since Freddy Salgado was shot and killed outside his job and no arrests have been made. Salgado, 22, was killed Friday outside of the Wingstop on North Fry Road near Kieth Harrow Boulevard. He was working a double at the restaurant the night he died.
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
fox44news.com
Bryan woman killed in Burleson County crash
Burleson County, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 33-year-old Bryan woman was killed in a Saturday afternoon traffic crash near Snook in Burleson County. DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-60 – about four miles west of Snook....
