KTLA.com
Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28
Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces
Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore Night in Long Beach
Nardcore Night in Long Beach: Oxnard takes over Long Beach, as Alex’s Bar welcomes a nardcore extravaganza. There’s some debate over the legitimacy of the current lineup of Dr. Know, although Stalag 13 are making a fuss about the fact that original singer Ron Baird is back in the ranks. Dry Sockets also play.
Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought?
Parts of the Long Beach area are expected to get from 2 to 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday and another storm is forecast this weekend. The post Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
therams.com
Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the third of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Woody's Bar-B-Q, located in Los Angeles and Inglewood. Rodney Phillips, who currently operates the restaurant and is the son of its late founder Woody...
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
Family to Sell Bruce's Beach Property Back to LA County for $20 Million
After a protracted legal process that led to the historic return of pristine Manhattan Beach coastal property to a Black family that had the land stripped away nearly a century ago, the family has decided to sell the parcel back to the county for $20 million, the county confirmed Tuesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
mxdwn.com
Steve Aoki At The Time Nightclub On Jan. 6th
Steve Aoki is bringing his signature genre-blending sound to Orange County, California on Friday, January 6. Presented by Insomniac, Steve Aoki is set to perform at Time Nightclub to kick off 2023’s first Friday with a bang. Steve Aoki is kicking off 2023 with a series of nightclub shows....
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
ocsportszone.com
Servite, Northwood, Yorba Linda, Villa Park and Foothill capture Tuesday victories
Servite 59, Fairmont Prep 44: Scott Schulz scored 19 points and Joaquin Rigdon added 11 points to lead the Friars. Servite (9-4) opens Trinity League play Wednesday hosting St. John Bosco. Northwood 75, University 68: The Timberwolves (9-9, 1-0) won their Pacific Coast League opener Tuesday on the road against...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.
California All-American DB Rodrick Pleasant could stay out West
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – Rodrick Pleasant is one of the fastest high school football players in the nation, but he is taking his time with choosing a college. Pleasant, a four-star cornerback from Serra High in Gardena, Calif., announced on New Year’s Day that he is looking at five schools: Southern ...
Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood
There’s an east side zeitgeist afoot. But not in Silver Lake or Echo Park. Been there, ate and shopped that… The post Welcome to EaHo, L.A.’s Newest “It” Neighborhood appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
oc-breeze.com
Current conditions in Orange County from the California Drought Monitor
The US Drought Monitor for California is updated every Thursday, so the graphic below displays information only through December 30, 2022. Rain and snow since then should further improve the drought outlook in Orange County and across the State of California. Even without the recent rains, at a moderate drought...
Thousands of Penn State fans take downtown LA for pep rally
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — Penn State fans hit the streets of downtown Los Angles for a pep rally put on by the Penn State Alumni Association. An estimated 20,000 fans excitedly met outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in preparation for Monday’s Rose Bowl vs. Utah. University President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Athletic Director Dr. […]
The Latest Buzz on What's Happening With UCLA Football/Recruiting
There's plenty going on with the UCLA football program, with things happening concerning the defense, a potentially new defensive coordinator for next year, and definitely transfer recruiting. It's such inside info, we released it on the BRO Premium Football Forum. So go here:
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
ladowntownnews.com
Councilmember de León secures $47.5M infrastructure grant for Skid Row
At the end of a year that saw LA County’s homelessness count pass 69,000 people, Councilmember Kevin de León has secured $47.5 million in a state infrastructure grant for Skid Row, the largest of its kind in the community’s history. This Active Transportation Program (ATP) grant will help fund a bicycle connectivity and pedestrian safety program as well as improvements for corridors along San Pedro Street, Fifth Street, Sixth Street, Eighth Street, Ninth Street,11th Street and 16th Street.
