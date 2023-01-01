CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.

