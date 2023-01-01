Read full article on original website
KVAL
Wild Duck Café serves its final customers
EUGENE, Ore. — "It's a real reluctant decision, there's no question about that," says owner Bob Jensen. The Wild Duck Café served its final order Sunday before closing its doors. 35 employees lost their jobs. The Café is known for its floor to ceiling décor of University of...
KVAL
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo returning in 2023
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State football’s stud safety Kitan Oladapo is returning for a sixth year of eligibility. This is great news for the Beavers. He finished with 80 tackles in 2022 and showed improved coverage ability. The Portland area native joined the program in 2018 in Jonathan...
KVAL
Ducks still hampered by injuries
After Oregon Men's Basketball win over Oregon State last weekend, Duck's head coach Dana Altman said the team was already in trouble. But they'd be even more in trouble if it wasn't for starting point guard Will Richardson. It's no secret the 5th year senior has been carrying a heavy...
KVAL
Both Ducks and Beavers take away positives from rivalry game
EUGENE, Ore. — In true rivalry fashion, Saturday’s game between Oregon and Oregon State men's basketball game was a rough and rowdy one. The Beavers started off hot in enemy territory, but the Ducks soon became comfortable and went into halftime with a 13-point lead. To start the...
KVAL
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
KVAL
Women's basketball: Ducks bounce back from Friday loss, defeat USC 73-45
EUGENE, Ore. — Phillipina Kyei had a career high 20 rebounds, while Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 19 points as #17 Oregon started 2023 with a 73-45 win over USC at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday in women's basketball. Rogers, a USC transfer, now leads the Pac-12 in...
KVAL
New Drop-In Center for Substance Recovery opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The new Restored Connections Peer Center held an open house tour Monday for its opening in Eugene. It's a recovery center aimed at giving guidance and support to those in Lane County who have substance abuse or are in another high-risk situation. The Center received more...
KVAL
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to young family
EUGENE, Ore. — A young Corvallis family has their car back thanks to the work of the Eugene Police Department. Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, a Eugene Police lieutenant spotted a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Hwy 99 and followed it, as it had stolen license plates. Corvallis Police confirmed...
KVAL
Police: Corvallis man in custody, charged with attempted murder after firing on police
ALBANY, Ore. — A 40-year-old Corvallis man is in custody following a pursuit that involved gunfire, the Albany Police Department said. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 2), Corvallis police officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Peoria Road about a mile south of Hwy 34. According to police, the...
KVAL
Two children injured in single-vehicle DUII crash near Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at an off-ramp from Ferry Street Bridge on January 2 at 3:33 P.M., according to the Eugene Police Department. The Eugene woman who was later identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and collided with...
KVAL
PeaceHealth at Riverbend announces first babies born in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Fraternal twins Maverick and Everett Miller were born at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on New Years day. Making them the first babies delivered at the hospital in 2023. Born just seconds apart, the boys arrived early at just twenty-five weeks and four days;...
KVAL
Eugene receives $6-million in federal funding for new pedestrian and bicycle bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — $6-million dollars has been provided to the city of Eugene through the 2023 omnibus appropriations package for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Randy Pape Beltline. As a part of Eugene Vision Zero plan, as well as the 2035 Transportation Plan, the new bridge will...
KVAL
Lane Transit District to reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Transit District will reduce service on 12 fixed bus routes and will make service adjustments on the weekday EmX bus service, including adding afternoon trips between Eugene Station and Springfield Station, the district said Tuesday. The service changes go into effect on Sunday, February 5,...
KVAL
Man facing charges after lengthy car chase, shooting involving OSP in Albany
A Corvallis man is facing several charges after a car chase and a shootout with law enforcement on Monday, Albany Police said. The man, identified as 40-year-old Stephen Anthony Schmidt-Shelton, was initially taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but has since been booked into the Linn County Jail on attempted murder and several other charges.
KVAL
Oregon State team doctor stresses importance of CPR training at all levels of sports
Our station spoke with Dr. Doug Auckerman, who oversees sports medicine for all of the Beavers' teams. And while a player suffering a cardiac arrest isn't something that crosses a fans minds, it's certainly something team doctors prepare for. Dr. Auckerman says every offseason they will meet with local EMS.
KVAL
Police: Pursuit ends with shots fired in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Albany Monday, authorities reported. What started as a traffic stop for the Linn County Sheriff's Department turned into a chase. Officials say officers conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 34 when the suspect decided to...
KVAL
Eugene Library Foundation appoints Dana B. Fleming Executive Director
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Public Library Foundation announced that Dana B. Fleming, previously executive director of The Eugene Education Foundation, has been named its next executive director. Fleming Replaces Reed Davaz McGowan who led the Library Foundation for the past 3 years, including during the height of the pandemic.
KVAL
Authorities looking for a man who walked off Marion County transition facility
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Deputies is asking for the public's help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. around 4:09 p.m. According to officials, Wolf was...
