Ann Arbor, MI

brent sanders
3d ago

TCU came out swinging and Michigan wasn't ready for em..

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation. With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails. The camera operator lingered on the anxious young...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Jim Harbaugh rumors: 'Done deal' Michigan coach would leave Wolverines if offered NFL job

For the second time in as many seasons, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to new heights as a program. And for the second time in as many seasons, the Michigan man has been tied to an NFL coaching search that would take him out of Ann Arbor. According to a report from The Athletic, sources close to Harbaugh feel the eighth-year Michigan coach would leave his alma mater for a chance to return to the NFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Where He 'Thinks' He Will Be Coaching In 2023

Earlier this week, reports emerged connecting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to two different NFL teams. Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's opening.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears

Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
DETROIT, MI
