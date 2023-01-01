For the second time in as many seasons, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to new heights as a program. And for the second time in as many seasons, the Michigan man has been tied to an NFL coaching search that would take him out of Ann Arbor. According to a report from The Athletic, sources close to Harbaugh feel the eighth-year Michigan coach would leave his alma mater for a chance to return to the NFL.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO