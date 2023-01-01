ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Walters, renowned journalist, dies at 93

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura, Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Renown journalist Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host, has died. She was 93.

ABC broke into its broadcast to announce Walters’ death on air Friday.

Bob Iger , the CEO of ABC parent The Walt Disney Company stated, “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”

During her years working at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs while placing her at the forefront of the trend that made stars of TV reporters.

One notable interview included Monica Lewinsky. The interview was seen by 74 millions viewers across the U.S. uncovering President Bill Clinton’s affair. It became the highest rated TV interview in the last 25 years.

Walters passed peacefully in her Manhattan home surrounded by loved ones.

Walters is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

“I hope that I will be remembered as a good and courageous journalist. I hope that some of my interviews, not created history, but were witness to history, although I know that title has been used,” Walters told the AP upon her retirement from “The View.” “I think that when I look at what I have done, I have a great sense of accomplishment. I don’t want to sound proud and haughty, but I think I’ve had just a wonderful career and I’m so thrilled that I have.”

