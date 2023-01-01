ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

KSLTV

Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunk driver crashes through building

KEARNS, Utah — A suspected drunk driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children’s community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
KEARNS, UT
KSLTV

Driver injured after semi-truck hit by train

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he drove a semi-truck off the road and was hit by a train. According to the Park City Fire District, at approximately 3:45 p.m., first responders were called out to assist the North Summit Fire Department with a semi accident at mile marker 176 on Interstate 80.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ksl.com

Man dies at Park City area ski resort

PARK CITY — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die due to...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Man dies of medical issue while at ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah — A skier died Sunday due to a “medical issue” at Park City Mountain Resort. According to Park City Fire Department, the call came in around 11 a.m. this morning. The skier, only identified as a man in his 70s, was transported down the mountain by ski patrol in a toboggan and met up with Park City Medical at the bottom.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage

PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Provo airport closed after small plane crash

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday afternoon following a small plane crash. Nicole Martin, Provo City communications director, confirmed the crash and initially said the airport will be closed through 6 p.m. Monday. That closure has since been extended through noon Tuesday. Authorities have not...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT

