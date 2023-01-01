Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunk driver crashes through building
KEARNS, Utah — A suspected drunk driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children’s community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
KSLTV
Driver injured after semi-truck hit by train
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after he drove a semi-truck off the road and was hit by a train. According to the Park City Fire District, at approximately 3:45 p.m., first responders were called out to assist the North Summit Fire Department with a semi accident at mile marker 176 on Interstate 80.
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
kslnewsradio.com
ABC 4
Multi-car crash temporarily shuts down northbound I-15
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car crash involving at least 10 cars shut down northbound I-15 near 500 South on Monday, Jan. 2. The crash occurred after a heavy blanket of wet snow made for slippery road conditions. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
KSLTV
No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
ksl.com
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
Man dies of medical issue while at ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah — A skier died Sunday due to a “medical issue” at Park City Mountain Resort. According to Park City Fire Department, the call came in around 11 a.m. this morning. The skier, only identified as a man in his 70s, was transported down the mountain by ski patrol in a toboggan and met up with Park City Medical at the bottom.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash
A small plane with four people on board has crashed near Salt lake City, killing one person and hospitalizing another in critical condition, officials said.
KSLTV
Car destroyed by fire inside Park City parking garage
PARK CITY, Utah — One car was a total loss Monday after it went up in flames inside a Park City parking structure. The incident occurred inside China Bridge Garage on Swede Alley at approximately 1:30 p.m. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson of the Park City Fire District said the...
KSLTV
Provo airport closed after small plane crash
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday afternoon following a small plane crash. Nicole Martin, Provo City communications director, confirmed the crash and initially said the airport will be closed through 6 p.m. Monday. That closure has since been extended through noon Tuesday. Authorities have not...
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
