New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.

The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

It is currently unclear what caused the spill.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.

