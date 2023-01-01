ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R88Jo_0jzxx6wA00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.

The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

It is currently unclear what caused the spill.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.

