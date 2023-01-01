Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"
The Denver Nuggets are trying to place a flag on top of the Western Conference in a year that has been extremely tight in terms of records of the top Western teams. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have had the best record in the NBA for almost the entire season. Their clash as the leaders in each Conference was the perfect way to start the new year.
KGET 17
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be...
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
FOX Sports
Gilgeous-Alexander and Tatum clash in Oklahoma City-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (26-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jayson Tatum meet when Oklahoma City hosts Boston. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) starting for Spurs Monday; Romeo Langford to play off bench
The San Antonio Spurs will start Devin Vassell (knee) in Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vassell missed the past two games while dealing with a knee injury, but will start against the Nets tonight while Romeo Langford takes a seat. Vassell has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Supplies 16 points from bench
Beasley chipped in 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Kings. Beasley did a little bit of everything and enjoyed one of his batter stat lines in the narrow loss. Beasley is usually the first man up with the second unit and is a dependable source of rebounds. His scoring totals carry a lot of variance, but he's still a viable fantasy candidate in deeper leagues.
Yardbarker
Rockets vs. Mavericks Takeaways: Luka Doncic's Free-Throws, Lack With Turnovers, Solid Defense
The Houston Rockets (10-27) dropped their fourth consecutive game in a 111-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) inside the Toyota Center. Here are three takeaways from the Rockets' heartbreaking defeat. Great defense but favorable calls for Luka Doncic:. Luka Doncic has been on a tear since his 50-point outburst...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies expected to push the pace vs. Hornets
The Memphis Grizzlies like to go fast, and they have backcourt personnel fully capable of doing so. That might be a good trait for the Grizzlies in any situation and perhaps even better going into Wednesday night's road game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets can't seem to slow down...
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
Yardbarker
Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III Likely Needs Surgery on Broken Fingers
Bagley suffered the injury during the Pistons’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday. He missed the first 13 games of the season with a bone bruise in his knee. Bagley is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 54 percent from the field, in 25 games. While he’s never lived up to lofty expectations of being the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, he’s considered an important part of the Pistons’ rebuild.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Believes Lakers Are At Their Best When They’re Defending & Getting Out In Transition
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has preached the importance of defense from the day he was hired and guard Patrick Beverley is the spearhead of that on the court for the team. On Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Beverley was matched up for much of the contest with talented All-Star guard LaMelo Ball and he made life extremely difficult.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Discusses Difference Between Two Games vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans faced each other twice within a few days. Last Friday, the Sixers made a stop in New Orleans on their three-game road trip. At the time, the Pelicans were tied at the top of the Western Conference, while the Sixers were on a one-game losing streak after seeing their eight-game win streak snap.
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Miami Heat Win Against Los Angeles Clippers
The Miami Heat have won two straight games after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 Monday and improved their road record to 8-10. -Bam Adebayo saved the day by finishing with 31 points, scoring nine of them in the fourth quarter. “Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long,” Heat...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Monday
The Los Angeles Clippers listed Nicolas Batum (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Batum suffered an ankle injury against the Celtics two games ago, and was forced to sit out the Clippers' New Year's Eve game against the Pacers. He is now questionable for tonight's tilt against the Heat.
