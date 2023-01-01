ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.

Demarko Pace, 49, is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon following a shooting that happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqTou_0jzxwiai00
Demarko Pace, 49, mugshot (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police.

2 killed in separate homicides in North Las Vegas

Pace was arrested without incident and was booked at the NLVCCC.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.

Lori Woo
2d ago

Now leave him in jail with no bail! Some just can't handle the responsibility of gun ownership...glad they caught him!

