North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.

Demarko Pace, 49, is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon following a shooting that happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Demarko Pace, 49, mugshot (Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, according to police.

Pace was arrested without incident and was booked at the NLVCCC.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.

