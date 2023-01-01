ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park

A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
KTLA

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter

Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy