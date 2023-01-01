Read full article on original website
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
WATCH: Alligator Spotted Swimming in Florida Ocean in ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Footage
In an extremely rare moment, a couple captured an alligator swimming off the coast of Florida. Surprisingly, the alligator was spotted swimming in a location where the creatures aren’t usually found. Nick Serrano, who runs the account ‘altitudefp’ on Instagram, said he was getting footage of the blacktip shark...
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
Ghostly 'Demon Figure' Filmed Crossing in Front of Couple at British Park
A couple visiting a purportedly haunted park in England captured a creepy video wherein a ghostly figure appears to scurry across a path in front of them. The spooky scene was reportedly filmed earlier this month by Hannah Rowett as she and her husband, Dave, were preparing to walk their pet labradores in a forested site known as Clumber Park. Waiting for her husband to retrieve one of the dogs from their car, she suddenly had the eerie feeling that "I wasn't on my own." In response, Hannah took a 'live' picture with her camera to possibly catch a glimpse of whatever had given her that weird impression and was subsequently astounded by what she saw.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
World’s Tallest Man Celebrated 40th Birthday By Posing With A Statue Of The Tallest Man That Ever Lived
The world’s tallest man just celebrated a pretty major milestone—his 40th birthday! Sultan Kösen stopped by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Orlando to pose for a picture with a statue of the man who previously held the title. Kösen Celebrates Birthday With A Fellow Giant...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Dozens trapped on 400-foot Ferris wheel after power goes out, Florida officials say
Firefighters had to rotate the wheel by hand to rescue the riders after the power failed.
I camped at Disney World for 2 nights for over $207 — I'd never do it again, but I'm happy I tried it
I spent way more than I thought to stay at Disney's Fort Wilderness campgrounds and had an OK time. I could've gotten a hotel for cheaper.
Take a tour of my balcony cabin on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady. It came with a hammock where I took naps next to the ocean.
Insider's writer sailed on Virgin Voyages' adults-only Scarlet Lady cruise ship in a balcony cabin and thinks it's the best value for one to two guests.
Terrifying Video Shows Slingshot Ride Cable Snap As It Rockets Into The Sky
The scary incident happened at a seasonal amusement park in London
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
I got stuck in Southwest's holiday meltdown. My 'quick' trip took 41 hours, I never made it to my destination, and I don't know when I'll see my bag again.
When Southwest Airlines canceled holiday flights, Brady Goodman-Williams' quick trip home to see his mom became a 41-hour nightmare.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
I paid $250 to stay in a plastic tiny house dome in New Zealand in the middle of winter. I thought I'd freeze but by morning, I didn't want to leave.
Insider's author slept in a geodesic dome that was full of surprising luxury perks she's never seen in a tiny house. Take a look inside.
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
