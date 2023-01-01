Read full article on original website
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Bringing more joy to the new year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people make a resolution to start the new year, and that can include changing their attitude on life. Cindi Cohn lives in Sevier County and is the author of. . She wrote the book after struggles with her own mental health. She climbed out of...
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival comes to Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elvis fans will be in for a treat in Pigeon Forge on Jan. 13, 14 and 15 as an Elvis festival features several dozen tribute artists perform all weekend long. The Smoky Mountain Elvis Festival will be at the Biblical Times Dinner Theater in Pigeon...
WBIR
Knoxville events to look forward to in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville will be home to many new and familiar events in 2023. Here's a list of some big events taking place this year:. The Southern Skies Music Festival is returning to World's Fair Park on May 20 and 21. The two-day event will feature musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, a Maker Market and more. You can buy tickets here.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Popular East Tennessee Theme Park Teasing Its Newest Attraction
When you go to the Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee, how long do you stay? I used to think one week was enough, but now I don't see how you could get everything done in seven days. There's just so much to do, and it's hard deciding what to leave off of the itinerary.
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades-old law
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge Bar owner said he’s being forced out of business because the city is finally enforcing a law that’s been on the books for decades. A new year brought a new way of business for Roger Vazirani, the owner of the...
WATE
Handful' of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville rap concert
The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have now been submitted after gunfire erupted at a Knoxville rap concert early Monday morning. Handful’ of tips come in after 3 shot at Knoxville …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers say a handful of tips have...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. man loses 200 pounds, hopes to inspire others
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time to make those New Year’s resolutions. Jason Lyles hopes to inspire others who are looking to lose weight. Lyles used to weigh 526 pounds and was diagnosed with diabetes. “I let myself go and get this big. I can get myself out...
WATE
First baby of the new year
A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. A Knoxville couple had their new year start by having a baby at the start of 2023. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group is sharing some numbers from 2022 as program agencies start fresh in the new year. WATE Midday News.
Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was damaged in a fire that was deliberately set. As they've continually tried to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church has suffered damage again. A water line broke inside the building on Christmas,...
thesmokies.com
Is Anakeesta worth it? An honest review [2023]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. Anakeesta is one of the newer jewels in downtown Gatlinburg, across from Ripley’s Aquarium. It...
thesmokies.com
What’s the deal with Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge?
Goats on the Roof in Pigeon Forge has two locations – one is on Wears Valley Road and the other shopping-focused venue is on the Parkway. Both will invariably start with a simple question: Why?. What is the deal with the goats in Pigeon Forge?. The simple answer is...
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff's Office officials have asked for prayers. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
WBIR
Knox Pride starting podcast, thrift store
The podcast will sit down with members of the LGBTQ+ community to keep you up to date about upcoming events. Their store Thriftique is expanding as well.
wvlt.tv
UTMC welcomes first baby girl of 2023
Malisa Dukart, a visitor traveling from North Dakota to see her boyfriend, is grateful to experience New Year's in Knoxville. A release stated that neither fisherman was wearing a life jacket at the time of the...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a scary thought – somebody collapses and goes into cardiac arrest but you have the potential to save somebody’s life by knowing how to react in that emergency situation. James Pesterfield is the East Tennessee Program Specialist with The American Red Cross. He has his advanced EMT license, and before working in […]
wvlt.tv
Negotiators called during welfare check at Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers called negotiators and co-responders “out of an abundance of caution” while conducting a welfare check, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 12:00 p.m. on Monday, KPD officers responded to a house in the 3200 block of Boright Drive to...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
