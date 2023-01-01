Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: How we should remember the 2022 Buckeyes
For many, the story of the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes will be “Wide left.”. But that’s not fair — certainly not to outstanding placekicker Noah Ruggles, who was pushed to the edge of his range for the 50-yard field goal try that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national title game. Ruggles simply missed a kick — his mistake being not the first, not even necessarily the most significant in a spiral that sent Ohio State from a 2-touchdown lead to headed home.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands transfer commitment from standout Syracuse DB with multiple years of experience
Ryan Day earned a transfer commitment from the ACC recently. Ohio State will now have some DB help in 2023. Ja’Had Carter hit the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and has found his new home in Columbus. Carter played in 30 games for Syracuse and recorded 136 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State sees cornerback enter NCAA transfer portal after 2 seasons, per report
After 2 seasons at Ohio State, JK Johnson will reportedly look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Johnson has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. Out of DeSmet in St. Louis, Johnson was a highly-touted recruit in the class...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss tuned down lucrative NIL deals to play for Hartline and Ohio State
SAN ANTONIO - Ohio State five-star signee Brandon Inniss had some lucrative NIL offers late in his recruiting process, as programs tried to get the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage standout to change his mind regarding a college decision he had made during the summer. Inniss obviously didn’t budge and...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart heaps respect on Ohio State for Peach Bowl performance: 'They played well enough to win'
Kirby Smart was able to guide his Georgia program past Ohio State in the Peach Bowl to reach a second straight national championship game. That game was dramatic to the final whistle with the Bulldogs clinging to a one-point win when it was all said and done. After the game,...
Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands in the top 5 for 5-star cornerback out of Florida
Ohio State was one of 5 schools announced to be in the running for the services of talented 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III Sunday afternoon. Lester, a top 30 prospect in the Class of 2024, will choose between The Buckeyes, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Alabama. Lester is considered to...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover injury: Ohio State TE reportedly receives positive update following Peach Bowl
Cade Stover’s injury was a significant blow to Ohio State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl. Fortunately, it sounds like Stover has avoided a serious issue with his status reported Sunday. Stover was injured early on as he tried to hurdle a defender after a catch against the Bulldogs. After...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Ohio State's Kamil Sadlocha makes return to team after directing racial slurs at MSU's Jagger Joshua
Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha has returned to the Buckeyes, a team spokesperson confirmed to The State News just days before Michigan State and Ohio State square off in Columbus. Sadlocha has been away from the team for over a month after Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua announced publicly that an Ohio State player had directed racial slurs toward him in a Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena. A referee overheard the slurs and assessed a 10-minute game misconduct to Sadlocha in the second period. Joshua took to social media 10 days later when a Big Ten...
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Bojangles to break ground in Ohio
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
