Read full article on original website
Minion's Alter-Ego
3d ago
China endeavors to sway international public opinion in its favor by manipulating & distorting the facts at every opportunity. And this time is no different...
Reply(2)
26
Christopher M
3d ago
Lol "violated international law"... What a joke. China annexed a huge chunk of the South China Sea and has wilfully ignored the international Court ruling on the Shoals islands belonging to the Philippines. Fk them
Reply
14
David Henk
3d ago
The Chinese did collide with a US Navy EP-3 in 2001. Chinese pilot killed and crew held for 10 days until US apologized. China stripped the plane. Still think the USS Liberty held in North Korea should be discretely blown up at it's pier. Should have done that after crew was released.
Reply(3)
9
Related
MilitaryTimes
‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday released video it said showed a Chinese fighter jet coming dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea last week. The People’s Liberation Army Navy pilot flew the J-11 fighter in front of, and...
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
The Jewish Press
The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over
The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
Was A High-Altitude Airship Spotted Recently Near The South China Sea?
Lockheed MartinChina, among others, has been exploring the capabilities offered by high-flying, far-traveling airships that can perform various missions.
Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted
In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes
NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Why people in China are panic buying canned yellow peaches as Covid surges
An unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China has sparked panic buying of fever medicines, pain killers, and even home remedies such as canned peaches, leading to shortages online and in stores.
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Virus Similar to COVID Could Infect Humans and Resist Vaccines
A virus discovered in a Russian bat that is related to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it spreads, is resistant to existing vaccines. A team led by researchers at Washington State University’s Paul G. Allen School for Global Health discovered spike...
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
Comments / 53