AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 36 points and nine assists as Kansas State beat No. 6 Texas 116-103 with a stunning offensive outburst that gave first-year Wildcats coach Jerome Tang his biggest victory. The Wildcats poured in 58 points in the first half behind 64% shooting and eight 3-pointers. Kansas State then had to a hold off a Texas rally as the Longhorns shaved a 20-point deficit to under 10 with just under five minutes left. Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points for Kansas State. Tyrese Hunter led Texas with 29.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO