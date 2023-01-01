ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Chad Kelly Trolls Broncos Amid Russell Wilson's Struggles

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaAfV_0jzxvaUh00

Chad Kelly had a message for the Denver Broncos.

On Christmas Day, amid the Denver Broncos ' ugly 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams , quarterback Russell Wilson was so ineffectual that he was benched in the fourth quarter. Wilson's day at the office was one of his worst as a Bronco, but it punctuated a season replete with inconsistent performances.

No doubt, Wilson hasn't lived up to the Broncos' blockbuster trade, wherein GM George Paton relinquished a pair of first- and second-round draft picks, nor has he justified the $245 million extension he was given on the doorstep of the season. Wilson is on track to post career-low numbers in Year 1 as a Bronco.

As the Broncos were getting trounced by Baker Mayfield, Derek Wolfe — a Super Bowl 50 hero turned Denver radio host — sent a would-you-rather type question out into the Twitter ether on the subject of the team's current quarterback situation. Out of the blue, Mr. Irrelevant 2017 Chad Kelly answered with his typical aplomb.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

No doubt, Kelly would rather be the Broncos' starting quarterback right now. And what's crazy is that Kelly becoming the starter in the Mile High City almost happened.

In 2018, the Broncos threw in with Case Keenum in free agency. Keenum was the understood starter throughout training camp and the preseason, but out of the blue, Kelly started making hay.

After red-shirting his rookie season due to injury, Kelly stormed onto the scene in Denver and almost immediately neutralized Paxton Lynch. Lynch was only two years removed from being the Broncos' first-round pick, and although he'd failed to launch, the front office was giving him one last summer to prove himself.

By the time the first preseason game was in the books, Kelly had fully leap-frogged Lynch. Kelly was such a spark, the Broncos were comfortable moving on from their former first-rounder in the final wave of roster cuts.

Kelly was named the Broncos' QB2. From there, Keenum struggled to deliver wins and by the time Halloween had rolled around, there was buzz that the 3-5 Broncos were going to give Kelly a shot as the starter.

Then Kelly got arrested following an intoxicated appearance at Von Miller's Halloween Party after he entered a family's home in the wee hours of the morning and had to be chased off by the man of the house with a vacuum hose extension. The Broncos released Kelly a day later.

That ended his tenure in the Orange and Blue. He was so close to getting what he wanted, and at the penultimate worst possible moment, Kelly self-sabotaged his NFL career.

The Indianapolis Colts signed him the next year, and he stayed there as a backup for two seasons. His NFL career highlight is just one snap — a kneel-down for the Broncos before he was cut.

'Swag' Kelly will never lack hubris. On the heels of being the very last pick in the 2017 NFL draft, he compared his arm talent to that of John Elway and Brett Favre on a Denver radio show.

Sans any NFL offers to speak of, Kelly has since taken his talents north of the 49th parallel, playing for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts and helping them to win the 109th Grey Cup. Kelly was tapped to enter the CFL's championship game in the fourth quarter, with Toronto trailing 23-17.

Kelly led a comeback, defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 with the Argonauts trailing 23-17. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 43 yards, with two rushes for 21 yards, emerging victorious.

Maybe that's where Kelly belongs. Then again, when an NFL team's quarterback play is as bad as Denver's... beggars can't be choosers.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seahawks' best options with Russell Wilson trade draft pick

SEATTLE — Although a playoff berth remains a possibility for the Seahawks in 2022, the team currently possesses one of the most valuable selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks would have the No. 3 overall pick in the next NFL draft. The fortunes for Seattle and Denver reversed what most expected this season, as Wilson's arrival in the Mile High City had many attaching championship expectations to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick

The Denver Broncos are expected to be extremely aggressive in pursuing a top candidate for their head coaching vacancy, and Colin Cowherd thinks they have a chance to hire arguably the greatest coach of all time. Cowherd, who is known for delivering ridiculous takes, suggested on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that... The post Colin Cowherd makes ridiculous claim about Broncos and Bill Belichick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy