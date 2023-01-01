ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
Reproductive freedom one of main goals of DFL-led Minnesota government

Leaders in Minnesota on Wednesday outlined it's goals for 2023. The DFL-led government said one of the priorities is reproductive freedom. The goal is to "put into state law the fundamental right to make reproductive health care decisions without interference from politicians." You can see the full list of priorities...
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
Minnesota DFL announces session priorities including paid family leave, clean energy

(The Center Square) – With more than a $17 billion projected surplus, the Democrats released their priorities at a capitol news conference Wednesday. “We are moving swiftly because that’s what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said. “Although there were bipartisan wins over the last four years, many of Minnesotans’ priorities were blocked by the Republican Senate majority. With unified DFL control of state government, we now have an opportunity to work quickly to improve people’s lives. The DFL-led House and Senate are going to work hard and work together to meet the needs of Minnesotans and build a state that works better for everyone.”
Wednesday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Wednesday. The Rochester Grizzlies are hosting the Mason City Toros on Friday.

