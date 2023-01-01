Read full article on original website
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks escape Lubbock with 75-72 win
Dajuan Harris' career-high 18 points helped the Jayhawks overcome the Red Raiders 75-72 in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas earned their first conference road win of the year. Coming out to boos from most the home crowd was redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar, who played at Texas Tech for the first three years of his career. The Jayhawks would run their first offensive set to him, where he missed the shot. He would pick up his second foul before the under-16 timeout.
University Daily Kansan
Adams continues to impress for Jayhawks
Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. is playing at a very high level for Kansas, and is helping them win in a variety of different ways, just as he did in the Jayhawks’ 75-72 win over Texas Tech. He has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games with his 14 point performance against Texas Tech Tuesday.
University Daily Kansan
Dajuan Harris sets career high in win over Texas Tech
Redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris notched a career-high 18 points Tuesday evening in the Jayhawks' 75-72 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Harris came into the game averaging 7.5 points per game and hit his season average in the first half of Tuesday’s matchup with Texas Tech, boosting Kansas to a 43-36 lead heading into the locker room.
Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night. Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season. After 166 […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KU wants a wide receiver transfer, here's what Andy Kotelnicki said the coaches are looking for
The Kansas football program could return almost all of its production from the 2022 season next year. With Steven McBride currently set as the only outgoing wideout, KU is on track to maintain 98.9 percent of its yardage production and 98.6 percent of its receiving production from wide receivers. Even though there will be continuity inside the wide receiver room next season, the KU coaches are still looking for another wide receiver in the transfer portal and junior college ranks.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
KVOE
2 Area High School football players selected to play in Shrine Bowl
Two area High School Football players have been selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Landon Boss of Osage City will play for the East squad. Ethan Burton of Council Grove will play for the West squad.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Longtime KC anchorman aims to be 'steward' of new congressional office
Mark Alford, who spent more than 20 years as a television anchor in Kansas City, will take the oath of office in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to represent Missouri's 4th Congressional District.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
