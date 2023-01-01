PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - All of Pascagoula’s railroad crossings are back open to vehicle traffic following a train derailment Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured during the derailment, and officials said there was never any danger to the public. But it did close the crossings at two busy roads: Market Street and Hospital Street. Both of those crossings reopened to traffic as soon as CSX was able to get it back on the track. The Pascagoula Street crossing then closed for a period while the repair work continued.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO