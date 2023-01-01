Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
The rest of your Wednesday will be a pleasant one
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rest of your Wednesday will be a pleasant one. The humidity will drop this afternoon and the sunshine will return which will feel much better. Temps will top out in the low 70s this afternoon and we should get back down to 50 degrees by dawn Thursday. We are expecting nothing but sunshine for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to low 60s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Quick and Easy Gumbo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Serves 4 - 6 1. Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Add gumbo mix to the water, stirring until well-blended. 2. Add turkey and sausage to the pot, and return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve over rice.
WALA-TV FOX10
Injuries reported in Schillinger Road overturned fire truck crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Injuries have been reported after a fire truck overturned at Lamplighter Drive and Schillinger Road North early Wednesday morning in west Mobile. Authorities were on the scene of the accident, and a crane was used to right the overturned fire truck. We are waiting to see how serious the injuries are.
WALA-TV FOX10
Brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News is working to find out what led to a brief standoff late Tuesday night off Dauphin Island Parkway. Exclusive video obtained from the scene shows the intense moments SWAT team members were at a home on Neshota Drive. More than a dozen Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes fully staffs its first ever police department
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Semmes swore in it’s three newest police officers Tuesday night in its new city hall building: William Brannon, Tvon Campbell and Trevin Fortner. The newly established police department is now fully staffed, with 16 officers, according to Chief Todd Freind. “When we...
WALA-TV FOX10
ASM Global winter events in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some big winter events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details. Below are some of the events discussed:. SAENGER THEATRE. January 6 – Black Jacket Symphony – Fleetwood Mac’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
A Fairhope home raided...by bats!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Eye-catching video showed a swarm of bats circling inside a Fairhope family’s screened-in back porch, and the reactions make it even better. Fred and Susan Riley moved into their house in Fairhope about a year ago, and they said have occasional visits from the winged creatures, but not as many as they saw Monday.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: All crossings reopen following train derailment in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - All of Pascagoula’s railroad crossings are back open to vehicle traffic following a train derailment Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured during the derailment, and officials said there was never any danger to the public. But it did close the crossings at two busy roads: Market Street and Hospital Street. Both of those crossings reopened to traffic as soon as CSX was able to get it back on the track. The Pascagoula Street crossing then closed for a period while the repair work continued.
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe Threat Level: 3 Enhanced Risk for Tuesday and Tuesday night.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Isolated severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible by mid-morning tomorrow. Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail up to quarter size are possible on Tuesday afternoon. The severe threat will continue into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Localized...
WALA-TV FOX10
Property tax in Daphne increases this month for school funding
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Property owners in Daphne will see an increase in their property tax to provide more funding for the six schools in Daphne’s city limits, according to the city. The three mill tax increase went into effect yesterday and is expected to bring in more than...
WALA-TV FOX10
Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities. Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54. Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile businesses and visitors continue to react following New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the deadly mass shooting on New Year’s Eve, questions remain around the safety of Mobile. Especially as we get closer to Mardi Gras season. You don’t have to look far to find the damage left behind. Urban Emporium is boarded and tarped on the outside and a hole in the wall marks where a bullet struck the inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson gives update on deadly downtown New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile was the focus of today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment on FOX10 News at 11 a.m. As part of our continuing coverage, we were joined live in our studio by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. --- Download...
WALA-TV FOX10
Person wanted for questioning in Prichard shooting incident resulting in broken glass injuries to 2 children
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard have released a video still image showing a person wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting incident that happened at a convenience store parking lot. The incident happened between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Lott Road and University...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile residents outraged by mass shooting, fearful for future downtown events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released the name of the man killed in the deadly downtown shooting. MPD says nine people were wounded and one man was fatally shot during the NYE celebration. Police identified the victim as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives. People in the community are outraged by...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man grazed by bullet after suspect fires into vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 100 block of Davidson Street at 1:45 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle struck by gunfire and a male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound. According...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a man was found dead at a local apartment complex. Officers responding to the Dauphin Gate Apartments at 3250 Dauphin Street around 10:10 p.m. Monday found a 23-year-old man shot to death. Authorities have not released additional details and said a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown businesses and locals react to New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos downtown as people sprinted from gunfire on New Year’s Eve, and local business owners and residents have high emotions. “No, I wouldn’t say Mobile is a horrible place to be,” said one woman. “You just have to be cautious wherever you are.”
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested in connection with gas station robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man faces a first-degree robbery charge after being accused of stealing from gas station. Mobile police arrested Valentin Diaz on Tuesday in connection with the crime. The incident happened around 12:41 p.m. Monday at Chevron Gas Station at 5412 U.S. 90. Police said Diaz...
