CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Peach Bowl Loss
C.J. Stroud played arguably the best game of his college career on Saturday night. Unfortunately, it ended in a loss. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, before giving up the lead late and failing to make a game-winning field goal attempt.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson, Referee Incident
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson narrowly avoided disaster in Sunday's game. After getting pushed in the back by a Packers defender, the NFL's leading pass-catcher was extremely frustrated and almost slammed his helmet into the back of an official. Jefferson still contacted the ref, but wasn't penalized or ejected. Here's...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Behavior On Sideline
Saturday night featured an instant classic between Georgia and Ohio State. The two teams went back and forth for over four hours before Georgia came away with the win in the final seconds. Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal that would've sent them to the National Championship Game but hooked it left.
Joel Klatt weighs in on questionable targeting reversal during Peach Bowl
Joel Klatt has now given his thoughts on the interesting targeting decision regarding Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Peach Bowl. It appeared that Harrison was targeted by a Georgia defender, but the officials reviewed the call and overturned it. Harrison left the game with a concussion and didn’t play the...
Football World Reacts To Message From Ohio State Kicker's Mom
Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal at the end of Saturday's Peach Bowl that could have sent the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship. While some fans may blame him for Ohio State's 42-41 loss to Georgia, plenty of others have shown understanding for the college senior missing a long kick.
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
Look: Joel Klatt Furious With College Football Officiating
College football delivered two epic playoff matchups on Saturday. As is the case for any close game in any sport, viewers left contemplating critical officiating decisions. On his podcast Monday, FOX broadcaster Joel Klatt called college football officiating and replay "broken." "As great as those games were on Saturday, part...
NFL Reporter Getting Crushed For What He Said About C.J. Stroud
An NFL reporter is rightfully getting crushed for what he said about C.J. Stroud on Saturday night. Ohio State fell to Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes led for most of the contest, but the Bulldogs took the lead late and Ohio State's game-winning field goal attempt was wide left.
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties
Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer
An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal. Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season. That comes after he compiled 14...
