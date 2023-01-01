Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO