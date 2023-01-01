Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said one of the teens involved grabbed a rifle and fired shots into the air. Police said the other group of teenagers got into a truck and as they were leaving, the teen with the gun fired into the truck, hitting three people.

The OSBI said one teenager was killed, another is being treated at a Texas hospital and the third suffered a graze wound.

The shooting suspect is in custody, but no names have been released since all people involved are minors.

The OSBI said the investigation also falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, so they are working with the FBI, Idabel Police and the Choctaw Nation.

There are no additional details at this time.

