ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrklu_0jzxumC200

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said one of the teens involved grabbed a rifle and fired shots into the air. Police said the other group of teenagers got into a truck and as they were leaving, the teen with the gun fired into the truck, hitting three people.

The OSBI said one teenager was killed, another is being treated at a Texas hospital and the third suffered a graze wound.

The shooting suspect is in custody, but no names have been released since all people involved are minors.

The OSBI said the investigation also falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision, so they are working with the FBI, Idabel Police and the Choctaw Nation.

There are no additional details at this time.

Stay tuned for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
IDABEL, OK
iheart.com

FBI Joins Investigation Into Idabel Shooting

The FBI is joining the investigation into a shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others in Idabel on New Year's Eve. Another teen is accused of firing a long gun at the victims while they were driving away in a truck on the 2,500 block of Southeast Washington Street. Federal officials say the agency is getting involved because the case involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The suspect is in custody.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
KSST Radio

7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend

Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
JudyD

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township

In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
RATTAN, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments

The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy