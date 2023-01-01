ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Bulldogs must fix mistakes to win another title, QB Bennett says

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia is far from satisfied, despite being unbeaten and one win away from back-to-back national championships,. Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett said Saturday night's 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State showed flaws the Bulldogs must fix in practice this week. That need to improve provides extra motivation for the national championship game against quarterback Max Duggan and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgpost.com

Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"

ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy