saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Kirby Smart's quick thinking puts him among nation's elite in-game strategists
I want you to remember 3 moments with me from Georgia’s improbable comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday in the Peach Bowl. I understand that may be a sizable request — excitement from the game, celebrations of the new year and a seemingly endless flow of drinks have probably damaged your recollection.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
Georgia Bulldogs must fix mistakes to win another title, QB Bennett says
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia is far from satisfied, despite being unbeaten and one win away from back-to-back national championships,. Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett said Saturday night's 42-41 College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State showed flaws the Bulldogs must fix in practice this week. That need to improve provides extra motivation for the national championship game against quarterback Max Duggan and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 in Inglewood, California.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart reveals how Ohio State receiver corps influenced Georgia WRs
Kirby Smart revealed what some of his receivers used for motivation in Saturday’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. This was all said at the press conference after the game. Smart said that WR coach Bryan McClendon did a good job at firing up the Georgia...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State sees special teams contributor opt for transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State’s season comes to an end with the heartbreaking loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. After going toe-to-toe with the reigning national champs, the Buckeyes were unable to pull off the last-second win in Atlanta. After the game, one piece of Ohio State’s special teams unit has...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart describes the faith he has in Georgia players, especially Stetson Bennett
Hardly anyone drew up the closeness in the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and there were several factors it came down to outside of just the missed field goal that allowed Georgia to get by with the 42-41 victory. “They connect, they really believe in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
Georgia Opens as Massive Favorite in National Title Game
After the college football world was gifted 2 incredible semi-final games with last second finishes, the betting line for the 2023 National Championship has opened.
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
