Man dies in Spanish Lake apartment fire

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – One man died in an apartment fire late Saturday afternoon in Spanish Lake.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, the fire started around 6:10 p.m. at the Meadowglen Apartments in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive.

Police arrived to find an apartment fully-engulfed in flames. Officers could not enter the residence due to the abundance of smoke, Washington said.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze and eventually located a man’s body in the rear of the apartment.

St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives have been called to investigate the fire. The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined. There are no other injuries reported in the fire.

Hazelwood and Florissant fire crews are among the agencies that assisted with the response. It is still not clear what started the fire.

