beachconnection.net
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The top education stories and issues of 2022, previewing what to watch in 2023: Beat Check podcast
As we turn the page to 2023, we decided to look back at some of the biggest education stories of 2022. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we hear from three reporters covering three different age groups in our education system. Sit back and enjoy an...
What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022
Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
orartswatch.org
Memorial: Those we lost in 2022
The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2023 Mt. Angel Volksfest
Head to Mt. Angel for the annual Volksfest featuring authentic German and drink along with live music and family-friendly entertainment. Local craft brews and wines. Face painting and balloon artistry for kids. Volkswalks for all ages. Live music will be performed by Bavarian Echoes, Polkaticians, Festival Brass, Doppelbock, Roman Giberson...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
thelundreport.org
Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics
The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ARDENT GOURMET: Best Oregon Restaurant Dishes 2022
EDITOR’S NOTE: Keeping with the “best of” theme, here’s the Pioneer’s intrepid restaurant reviewers “top 6” picks for 2022. Watch for more tasty travails throughout Tillamook County (and beyond!) from the Ardent Gourmet in 2023. It is a heavy task reviewing Oregon restaurants....
‘Brutal’ storm system bears down on California’s central coast, Bay Area
With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission
Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason is marking the successful completion of one coast-to-coast honor mission -- and as is so often the case, pressing ahead with yet another. The post 12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students
Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
