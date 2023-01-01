ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

beachconnection.net

Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe

(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
The Oregonian

What to do about clover and more top Oregon gardening questions of 2022

Oregon gardeners look to the experts at Oregon State University Extension Service and Master Gardeners for answers to their questions about topics ranging from growing tomatoes to replacing their turf lawns to weed and composting. In 2022, the questions below were the 10 most read gardening questions Kym Pokorny shared with The Oregonian/OregonLive’s readers. Follow the links in each question to find the full answers.
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
orartswatch.org

Memorial: Those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
beachconnection.net

Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes

(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2023 Mt. Angel Volksfest

Head to Mt. Angel for the annual Volksfest featuring authentic German and drink along with live music and family-friendly entertainment. Local craft brews and wines. Face painting and balloon artistry for kids. Volkswalks for all ages. Live music will be performed by Bavarian Echoes, Polkaticians, Festival Brass, Doppelbock, Roman Giberson...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KGW

Oregon's new paid leave program: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's paid family and medical leave program began collecting money from workers and businesses Jan. 1 and employees will be able to start applying for benefits Sept. 3. The program will cover leave for the birth or adoption of a child, for serious illness or injury,...
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ARDENT GOURMET: Best Oregon Restaurant Dishes 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keeping with the “best of” theme, here’s the Pioneer’s intrepid restaurant reviewers “top 6” picks for 2022. Watch for more tasty travails throughout Tillamook County (and beyond!) from the Ardent Gourmet in 2023. It is a heavy task reviewing Oregon restaurants....
opb.org

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
The Oregonian

