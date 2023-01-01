Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Nursing homes calling on Hochul for funding increase to fulfill minimum staffing law
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The president of a group suing New York State over a minimum staffing law impacting nursing homes gave an update on court proceedings after a hearing was held Tuesday morning. Leading Age New York has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 members including not-for-profit...
Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay
Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
New Laws and Bills in New York To Look Out For in 2023
With the start of a brand new year comes new laws that will be set into place. While some of them are beneficial to most residents of New York state, others may think differently. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. Sometimes we can come...
thechiefleader.com
Benefits bill denied to Westchester correction officers
The head of the Westchester County Correction Officers Benevolent Association has denounced Governor Kathy Hochul’s veto of a bill that would have granted lump-sum benefits to the families of county jail staff who work past retirement eligibility but die before retiring. Hochul last month cited cost as her reason...
Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem
In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years. Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
nysportsday.com
Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4
New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss
December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
NY1
Doctors' group urges New York officials to address 'physician burnout'
New York officials are being urged by a top doctors' organization to address burnout among physicians amid broader health care shortages across the state. The push from the Medical Society of the State of New York comes as hospitals and health care networks have been strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the additional challenges this winter of a rise in flu and RSV cases around the state.
wnypapers.com
NYS Department of Labor establishes process to expedite employment certification for Public Service Loan Forgiveness
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) recently announced it has put enforcement measures in place to avert employment certification delays for those applying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). This program allows eligible full-time public service and nonprofit workers to apply to have the remainder of their federal student loan debt forgiven after 120 qualifying payments.
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents
According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Legally Take More Paid Time Off To Help Sick Family In New York State
A new law passed in 2022 has gone into effect, giving New Yorkers more paid time off. Governor Hochul signed bill S.2928-A/A.06098-A into law. It expands on the state's Paid Family Leave law. New York residents can now legally take paid time off to care for a sick sibling. Gov....
newjerseylocalnews.com
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!. The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history. New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million. For only the...
