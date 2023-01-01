Read full article on original website
Most Wonderful Time of the Year Is Every Time
Happy all. Happy stay in your pajamas and watch too much tv, happy not getting cards out or gifts wrapped, happy day. Happy Saturday. Happy Weekend. Today I muse joyfully on today, on this moment, on being alive. And certainly, it’s that moment where the songs declare it the “most...
New England School of the Arts To Open in Lebanon, NH
Private, non-profit high school now accepting applications. If you are a student or a parent or even just the friend of a young talented rising star in the arts community you have just endured four years of the social equivalent of a pandemic-driven psycho-social mashup. Leaving you and your loved one standing in a clearing, scratching your heads, and wondering if you are ahead of the game or behind.
More of Moose’s Pals Are Looking For Homes
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
18,000 Customers Without Power On a Cold Christmas Morning
New Hampshire Utilities reported about 18,289 customer across the state without electricity Christmas morning at about 8:30 a.m. Eversource said they have support of utility workers from as far away as Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia and Canada, and more than 600 Eversource line, tree and service crews were working to make repairs and restore power.
Moose’s Pals: Cherry Likes Long Walks, but Farming Is Out
Moose’s Pals: Noelle Likes To Talk A Lot, But She’s Shy
