With storm looming, SF residents take matters into their own hands
Still reeling from the severe flooding on New Year’s Eve, residents and businesses around the longstanding flood zone at 17th and Folsom streets were hard at work on Tuesday, taking advantage of a rain-free morning to prepare for another storm tomorrow. No-parking signs were placed along the southwest corner...
City offers shelter to homeless residents, but spaces are limited
As San Francisco braces for another potentially vicious storm this week, city officials said they are rushing to shelter those living on the streets. Just four days after a New Year’s Eve storm marked San Francisco’s second-rainiest day in recorded history — some 5.46 inches fell, inciting mudslides and threatening businesses — officials said city workers are fanning out across the city to offer unhoused folks emergency shelter before a worse storm may arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Experts predict a potential deluge of rain and up to 70-miles-per-hour wind in the Bay Area.
Security robot protects PG&E’s SF turf — residents are not amused
A Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot has been patrolling the PG&E property at 19th and Folsom since earlier this month, presumably keeping vandals and others away. Most assuredly, it has annoyed some neighbors. “It’s creepy. No one likes this. Just – no one likes this,” said Emily, a 25-year-old bartender at...
SF’s trash can contest: The second most costly model wins
The city’s Public Works Department announced today that the “Slim Silhouette” model will be the new public trash can. The silvery-gray bin, made from stainless steel pipes, with a curved top, is meant to discourage graffiti and piling of trash atop the bin. It stood out from...
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps
Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas
The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
Distillations: Old friends and new memories at Uptown
“It means I’m getting old,” Peter said. “But I like that this bar hasn’t changed. I’m glad that it has absolutely refused to gentrify, sell out, or keep up with the times in any way. The drinks are still cheap, and it’s exactly what it was.”
Services could transform 16th; new Tunisian food; Boba Guys gone
It’s the end of the year, but that doesn’t mean the Mission is letting up any more than usual. New eateries come, old shops go, and proposals for new Mission homeless and addiction services were squeaked through just before 2023. I got you. Gola. Wondering what 2023 has...
One dead in 24th Street BART Plaza shooting
An afternoon shooting at the southwest 24th Street BART plaza today left one person dead, officials have confirmed. Two suspects are at large, according to BART spokesperson James Allison. BART police are leading an investigation. The victim was shot just after 4 p.m., Allison said, and was transported to the...
A San Francisco Samoan Christmas, far from the island
No matter that the temperatures are in the 80s — with 98 percent of American Samoa’s population being Christian, Christmas is a spectacular time of year. In two weeks of programming, everyone in American Samoa, from youth groups to the Department of Treasury, carols on national television. Meanwhile, residents go all hands on deck to set up Christmas trees, lights and other decorations throughout every village.
Which SF neighborhood has the Christmassy-est trees?
With the holiday season in full swing, it’s about time we got into the jolly mindset. And there is surely no better way to immerse yourself in all things Christmas than to take a stroll through neighborhoods bursting with festive foliage. San Francisco is home to thousands of pines,...
Last-minute shoppers at Macy’s Union Square store ran into workers on strike
On the last full day of Christmas shopping for most, nearly 100 workers from Macy’s Union Square flagship store in San Francisco went on strike, staging themselves outside all five entrances. “Don’t shop Macy’s! Don’t shop Macy’s!” workers in the picket line chanted. Beside them, was a giant inflatable...
For many Sikhs, Christmas is U.S. style — but New Year’s is at the gurdwara
Harry Singh is hesitant to get too excited for the holidays this year. He usually has big plans and a packed schedule in December, but this year things are still uncertain. “I’m stuck here,” Singh said one Tuesday afternoon, gesturing around the small Indian pizza shop where he works. His friend and co-owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, Pizza and Sports Bar on 24th Street near Treat will be out of town, so Singh will be holding down the fort through Christmas this year. Yes, they will be open.
SF may overhaul traffic policing. Other cities already have.
It’s not often that a southern city beats San Francisco in progressive reforms. But when it comes to revamping traffic policies to prevent racial disparities in enforcement, at least one town is far ahead of us. While San Francisco debates and dithers around a traffic policy change to tackle...
The hard conversations on supervised drug-use are coming
Last week, in the final board meeting of 2022, an intriguing consortium of seven supervisors signed on to Hillary Ronen’s legislation calling for expedited “wellness hubs” — a more aesthetically pleasing way of saying “supervised drug-use sites.” This supermajority includes both Ahsha Safaí and, most intriguing of all, Matt Dorsey.
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments
On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
For SF Native Americans, it’s Christmas and a winter feast
When waiting in the reception area in the Native American Health Center on Capp St, visitors can easily feel the coming festival season – ornaments in the shapes of Christmas trees, snowmen, stockings, hats, and gifts decorate the room. Laura Cedillo, who has been working here for twelve years,...
For some Chinatown elderly, living alone has an upside: Chinatown
Chinatown would seem to be a neighborhood designed for loneliness. Single room occupancy hotels comprise as much as 60 percent of its housing stock. And, indeed, it has the highest number of seniors living alone. Yes, some seniors are lonely, but a surprising number elect to stay or even to...
More lead found as district promptly addresses Buena Vista demands
The Buena Vista Horace Mann community is asking for donations of water bottles and jugs and hand sanitizer through the end of the week. Drop off Dec. 14 and 15 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the main office. Ask — beg, and threaten action — and...
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio
Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
