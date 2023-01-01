ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

City offers shelter to homeless residents, but spaces are limited

As San Francisco braces for another potentially vicious storm this week, city officials said they are rushing to shelter those living on the streets. Just four days after a New Year’s Eve storm marked San Francisco’s second-rainiest day in recorded history — some 5.46 inches fell, inciting mudslides and threatening businesses — officials said city workers are fanning out across the city to offer unhoused folks emergency shelter before a worse storm may arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Experts predict a potential deluge of rain and up to 70-miles-per-hour wind in the Bay Area.
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas

The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
One dead in 24th Street BART Plaza shooting

An afternoon shooting at the southwest 24th Street BART plaza today left one person dead, officials have confirmed. Two suspects are at large, according to BART spokesperson James Allison. BART police are leading an investigation. The victim was shot just after 4 p.m., Allison said, and was transported to the...
A San Francisco Samoan Christmas, far from the island

No matter that the temperatures are in the 80s — with 98 percent of American Samoa’s population being Christian, Christmas is a spectacular time of year. In two weeks of programming, everyone in American Samoa, from youth groups to the Department of Treasury, carols on national television. Meanwhile, residents go all hands on deck to set up Christmas trees, lights and other decorations throughout every village.
For many Sikhs, Christmas is U.S. style — but New Year’s is at the gurdwara

Harry Singh is hesitant to get too excited for the holidays this year. He usually has big plans and a packed schedule in December, but this year things are still uncertain. “I’m stuck here,” Singh said one Tuesday afternoon, gesturing around the small Indian pizza shop where he works. His friend and co-owner of Tadka Indian Restaurant, Pizza and Sports Bar on 24th Street near Treat will be out of town, so Singh will be holding down the fort through Christmas this year. Yes, they will be open.
The hard conversations on supervised drug-use are coming

Last week, in the final board meeting of 2022, an intriguing consortium of seven supervisors signed on to Hillary Ronen’s legislation calling for expedited “wellness hubs” — a more aesthetically pleasing way of saying “supervised drug-use sites.” This supermajority includes both Ahsha Safaí and, most intriguing of all, Matt Dorsey.
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments

On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
Two shot at Empire’s SF recording studio

Two men were shot in a barrage of gunfire at Empire Distribution’s SoMa recording studio on Monday night, after at least one shooter fired into the Bryant Street building around 9:30 p.m. The two victims were estimated by responding officers to be in their 30s, and one was facing...
