Bryan County, OK

KXII.com

Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for assault. According to the District Attorney’s Office, James Phillips was charged with assault in four separate arrests that occurred from Jan. 2020 to July 2021. Authorities said Phillips assaulted a Denison...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
DENISON, TX
KSST Radio

2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
CUMBY, TX
KXII.com

Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
IDABEL, OK
KSST Radio

7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend

Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Police investigating Sherman shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left one person injured. Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of South Montgomery Street. The victim, a white male, was shot at least once and is now...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd. Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Boil water notice for residents of Bells

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bells announced Tuesday that all citizens and businesses in the city are required to boil their water until further notice. In a press release, the city of Bells said the replacement of a fire hydrant at W. Bells Blvd. and Broadway St. caused a loss of pressure for residents.
BELLS, TX
KRMG

Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
IDABEL, OK
JudyD

Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township

In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
RATTAN, OK
KTEN.com

Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd. In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th. Originally, the change order outlined terms to...
DURANT, OK
KSST Radio

November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments

The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

New Grayson County leaders sworn into office

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New Year’s Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Bruce Dawsey was sworn in as the Grayson County Judge Sunday afternoon. Others, including County Commissioners Art Arthur and Mathew Hardenburg, followed suit and swore to serve the county as newly elected officials. Rick Dunn,...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Crash propels pickup into Durant building

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
DURANT, OK

