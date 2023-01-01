Read full article on original website
Grayson County man in jail on four cases of assault
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for assault. According to the District Attorney’s Office, James Phillips was charged with assault in four separate arrests that occurred from Jan. 2020 to July 2021. Authorities said Phillips assaulted a Denison...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
7 Arrested On Possession Charges Over The Weekend
Seven individuals were arrested on possession charges, resulting from three traffic stops and a suspicious vehicle check, conducted over the weekend of Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023, according to arrest reports. East Industrial Drive Traffic Stop. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond and Officer Zach Davis reported stopping...
Police investigating Sherman shooting
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Sherman neighborhood early Tuesday morning that left one person injured. Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the 600 block of South Montgomery Street. The victim, a white male, was shot at least once and is now...
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd. Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln...
FBI investigating after two teens killed, one other injured in shooting
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help investigate a homicide in Idabel.
Burglary suspect wanted in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they suspect burglarized two homes Thursday morning. Police said John Robertson is suspected of burglarizing two homes in the Mead Cemetery and Sandpoint area. Robertson also led them on a chase. Police said there...
Out with the old: Ardmore Code Enforcement shows rickety homes the door
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An old hotel in Ardmore is coming down after almost a year of having issues with break-ins, and the city says the demolition will help neighborhood security. “Unfortunately this time of year is more prone to fires and issues with the homeless and breaking into those...
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
Boil water notice for residents of Bells
BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bells announced Tuesday that all citizens and businesses in the city are required to boil their water until further notice. In a press release, the city of Bells said the replacement of a fire hydrant at W. Bells Blvd. and Broadway St. caused a loss of pressure for residents.
Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
New Grayson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023, address plans for court
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bruce Dawsey took his seat for the first time as Grayson County judge on Tuesday alongside new Commissioners Art Arthur and Matt Hardenburg. “I’d like to say welcome to Grayson county commissioners court for 2023,” said Dawsey to the packed room. The two new...
Johnston County sheriff: Where are jail funds?
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has opened a public corruption case in Johnston County at the request of Sheriff Gary Dodd. In a Facebook video, Dodd maintained that county commissioners have "willfully and knowingly" refused to provide funding for the county jail. The sheriff also requested a supplemental pay raise for an employee in his office to compensate for an increase in work responsibilities. That salary bump would come out of the sheriff's office discretionary fund.
Durant City Council gives an update on University Blvd Construction
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant City Council also met Tuesday to discuss the construction on University Blvd. In a special meeting, council members voted and approved updated terms to Change Order #4, which was initially approved at a meeting held on November 28th. Originally, the change order outlined terms to...
November and December 2022 Grand Jury Indictments
The Hopkins County Grand Jury signed 12 indictments during the December 2022 session and 68 indictments during the November 2022 session, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. December 2022 Indictments. Named in the December indictments were eight individuals, including two men accused of two offenses each and one man accused...
New Grayson County leaders sworn into office
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - New Year’s Day rang in new leadership for Grayson County. Bruce Dawsey was sworn in as the Grayson County Judge Sunday afternoon. Others, including County Commissioners Art Arthur and Mathew Hardenburg, followed suit and swore to serve the county as newly elected officials. Rick Dunn,...
Crash propels pickup into Durant building
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — One person was hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Durant on Thursday evening. Police said a man identified as Brandon Sons was driving the truck when he suffered a seizure and struck another vehicle near the intersection of North 1st Avenue and West Pine Street.
