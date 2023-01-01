ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

YAHOO!

Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect

A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
MONROE, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman

A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County

Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
HALL COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
ATHENS, GA
Washington Examiner

Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
YAHOO!

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says

An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times. Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

