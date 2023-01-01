Read full article on original website
Road check in west Georgia led to 2 arrested, seizure of oxycodone, marijuana, guns
Two men are facing charges after deputies found numerous illegal drugs and guns during a road check on Dec. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a road check on Collinsworth Road and Evergreen Industrial Drive.
Bartow deputies shot a man who was living in a tent in the woods
ADAIRSVILLE — A man living in a tent in Bartow County was shot and injured by Bartow County deputies after deputies say he drew a replica shotgun on them. No deputies were injured during the incident. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at 1:45...
Monroe store clerk arrested following shooting death of armed robbery suspect
A Monroe store clerk was arrested Tuesday following an attempted armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and death of the robber. Rafus LaCharles Anderson, 30 of Monroe was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with manslaughter. According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting at a store on...
NE Ga police blotter: forgery arrest in Athens, murder arrest in Bowman
A Jackson County man is arrested on forgery charges in Athens: Jason Williamson is 38 years old, from Nicholson. Athens-Clarke County Police say he was caught with dozens of pieces of stolen mail and several forged checks. Williamson was arrested at a bank in downtown Athens, where he was allegedly trying to cash some of those checks.
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Deputies warn Forsyth residents about pine straw scammers
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about potential scammers in northeast Forsyth County. According to the Sheriff’s office, they received a few calls about a group of young men in a red pickup truck with a trailer, overcharging for pine straw.
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
MPD Reports: Scam at Walmart with ‘cash card’ used to purchase $31,000 worth of gift cards
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 22 – 29, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Firearms – Pine...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way just before 1:30 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found...
ACCPD investigate New Years Eve shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old female arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. Police were informed of the young woman’s hospital admission while responding to a discharging firearms call on Lexington Road. Initial information indicates the woman’s injury is related to this incident.
MPD Reports: Woman disturbs other Inn guests with 10-hour video of whistle blowing loudly; father of fired employee confronts employer
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Kemp condemns 'militant activists' arrested on domestic terrorism charges in attacks against police training complex
Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) condemned a group of "militant activists" who were arrested on domestic terrorism charges during a clash last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Dec. 14 that it had arrested five militants at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, called "cop city" by activists, CNN reported.
2 arrested after being found in car full of drugs, APD bodycam video shows
ATLANTA — Two people are now facing charges after police found a large amount of drugs inside their car. Atlanta officers say they pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a minor traffic violation on Dec. 17 when they smelled marijuana coming out of the car. In body camera footage...
Man fighting for his life after being stabbed several times, APD says
An Atlanta man is in critical condition after police say someone he knows stabbed him several times. Officers were called to a home on Paines Ave. NW just before 7:30 p.m. where they found a 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
Breaking: Overnight motorcycle crash shut down Hwy 78 and critically injured the rider
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 2, 2023) A single vehicle motorcycle crash at about 10:44 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023 on Highway 78 just east of Troy Smith/Rowe Road in Walton County resulted in critical injuries to rider. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC 2 J. Jeffrey, the motorcycle rider was traveling...
