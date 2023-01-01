ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (11-2, 3-1 GNAC) will look to avenge their first conference loss on the season and the reason they exited the NCAA tournament last year this upcoming weekend. CWU will have two more home away from home games this time at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash. The 24th-ranked Wildcats will square off in a top-25 showdown against 6th-ranked rival, the Western Washington Vikings (9-1, 3-0 GNAC) Thursday evening with a 5:15 p.m. tip-off. The only Canadian NCAA team will then come to Moses Lake on Saturday when the Simon Fraser Red Leafs (3-4, 1-2 GNAC) square off with CWU with a 4:00 p.m. tip-off. Kids in eighth grade and under will have free admission to both games this weekend.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO