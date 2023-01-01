ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandin, FL

FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MA7gw_0jzxryI300

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road.

FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.

As a result, the vehicle ran off of the roadway right and collided with the guardrail on the north shoulder.

As the vehicle continued forward, the pickup truck ran off the roadway left and collided with a tree on the southern Shoulder.

The 57-year-old man was killed in the collision.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes

Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed in rollover accident on NW 3rd Street

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a rollover single-vehicle accident tonight in the 400 block of NW 3rd Street. The car came to rest in a yard, and a resident at that property called 911 at 9:13 p.m. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other vehicles were involved. The crash is under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman killed on I-95 after sedan rear-ends a semitruck in Flagler County

A 53-year-old Port Orange woman was killed the morning of Dec. 28 when her sedan rear-ended a semitruck on Interstate 95. The woman was driving directly behind the semitrailer in the center northbound lane of I-95 when the crash happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The semitruck was slowing down for traffic ahead but the sedan failed to slow, the report said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCTV

21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man killed on I-95 when vehicle runs off road

A man was killed in a car accident on Interstate 95 on Sunday, Jan. 1. The accident happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 292, just south of the Matanzas Woods Parkway exit in Flagler County. The crash only involved one vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old man from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
WCJB

Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st. Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

A crash left a teen dead and 3 others in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on December 31st. According to Florida highway patrol officials, 3 girls that were each 17 years old and a 19-year-old woman were driving on i-75 when the car ran off the road.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

21-vehicle I-75 accident kills 3

Three people died in a 21-vehicle vehicle accident on I-75 in Columbia County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the multi-vehicle collision occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the northbound Lake City/High Springs 414 exit ramp. The roadway was closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and an FHP investigation is ongoing.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
146K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy