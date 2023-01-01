FHP: Fatal truck collision in Grandin on New Years Eve

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a 57-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision near Grandin on State Road 100 and Savel Road.

FHP reports that around 2:37 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 100. Due to unspecified reasons, the driver was unable to stay in the lane.

As a result, the vehicle ran off of the roadway right and collided with the guardrail on the north shoulder.

As the vehicle continued forward, the pickup truck ran off the roadway left and collided with a tree on the southern Shoulder.

The 57-year-old man was killed in the collision.

