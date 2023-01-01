ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pods clear, 62 people evacuate from The Wheel at ICON Park after loss of power

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update 10:48 p.m.

Orange County Fire Rescue said all the pods are now empty and the units have been cleared.

Rescue climbers are on duty to assist as needed.

Update 9:51 p.m.

62 people have been evacuated from the Wheel at ICON Park. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues.

Previous story below

Riders have started to evacuate the Orlando Eye the ICON Park ride lost power, Orange County Fire Rescue said in a tweet Saturday.

Firefighters said a high-angle rescue took place as there was a power failure at the attraction.

Crews are currently helping to rescue people from the occupied pods, OCFR said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said there are no reported injuries.

Channel 9 will have updates to this developing story as we receive them.

