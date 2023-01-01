Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Date Night Ideas in Newport OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Where to Whale Watch in Newport, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreNewport, OR
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, OregonTravel the Oregon Coast and MoreToledo, OR
Related
kptv.com
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
kezi.com
Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KVAL
Police: Pursuit ends with shots fired in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — Oregon State Police troopers were involved in an officer-involved shooting in Albany Monday, authorities reported. What started as a traffic stop for the Linn County Sheriff's Department turned into a chase. Officials say officers conducted a traffic stop at Hwy 34 when the suspect decided to...
Man faces attempted murder charge after Albany police chase, shooting
A man was hospitalized, and faces several charges, after reportedly shooting at police vehicles and leading officers on a pursuit on Monday morning, according to Albany police.
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
KXL
One Person Injured, Hospitalized After Albany Shooting
ALBANY, Ore. — Troopers and deputies chase a vehicle, and it ends in one person shot and injured in Albany. Oregon State Troopers confirm they were part of the officer involved shooting, which landed one person in a hospital. They say the person was shot late Monday morning in...
kezi.com
Hit-and-run crash shuts down Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- A vehicle versus pedestrian crash closed part of Sixth Avenue in Eugene Tuesday evening, and the driver fled the scene, according to Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 4:17 p.m. on January 3 a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue at Lincoln Street. Police said the car was described as a black sedan, possibly a Honda Civic. EPD said the car drove away from the scene west on Sixth Avenue, possibly getting onto Interstate 105 eastbound. Police said the woman was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
polkio.com
Student arrested stemming from threats made to West Salem High School
A 16-year-old homeschooled student was arrested Dec. 27 for making criminal threats directed toward West Salem High School. Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives, along with FBI officials, investigated a specific threat made via a social media account indicating an act of violence was going to occur the day school was back in session from the holiday break on Jan. 3, according to a press release.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Dec. 23-29, 2022
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Dec. 23-29: FRIDAY, DEC. 23. • Fire, 9:44 a.m., 25000 block of Cherry Creek Road, Monroe; canceled en...
kezi.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- One person is in the hospital after a crash in Junction City Monday night, Junction City Fire confirmed. The crash happened on Highway 36 between Highway 99 and Pitney Lane. Crews responded to the crash just before 8:30 p.m. As of 9:00 p.m., roads are still closed...
KTVL
Missing Corvallis man found dead near Mary's Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis man was found dead Sunday in a remote area of Mary’s Peak nearly two weeks after he reportedly went missing. According to Corvallis Police, volunteers searching for Steven Mainwaring called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. to report they’d found what they thought was his vehicle at Mary’s Peak. Mainwaring was last heard from on Dec. 18.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
BLODGETT, Ore. -- A man and a woman are recovering from gunshot wounds after an incident Thursday morning that has several law enforcement agencies investigating, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Porter Road in Blodgett at about 5:15 a.m. on December...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road
Oregon State Police shared photos last week after a trooper responded to reports of an eagle with an injured wing. It happened last Thursday near Halsey, north of Eugene. OSP said the eagle had been hopping down the road. When a trooper arrived, it hopped into the trees. The trooper...
Tri-City Herald
Man missing for weeks found dead in remote area near Oregon mountain, police say
A man last seen weeks ago was found dead in a remote area near an Oregon mountain, police said. Steven Mainwaring, 22, of Corvallis, was found by a Ford Bronco near Mary’s Peak, according to a Sunday, Jan. 1, Facebook post from the Corvallis Police Department. “Nothing can be...
iheart.com
Salem Police Make Major Drug Bust
Detectives from the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit arrested two Salem residents yesterday afternoon, as part of a months-long investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and guns and the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, age 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, age 50, were arrested without...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
Comments / 1