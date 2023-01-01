ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 72, Florida International 57

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OehRR_0jzxrnpI00
Buy Now North Texas cruised to a win over Florida International on Saturday. DRC file photo

Final: North Texas 72, Florida International 57

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 11-3 and 2-1 in Conference USA play after bouncing back from a loss to Florida Atlantic on Thursday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
footballscoop.com

North Texas Staff Tracker (2022-23)

After going 44-44 over seven seasons, North Texas fired Scott Littrell in early December. Eric Morris, who spent one season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State, was the choice to replace Littrell. 2023 HEAD COACH. Eric Morris. Washington State OC. OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / WIDE RECEIVERS. JORDAN DAVIS. Washington State...
DENTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Denton, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Coppell High School soccer team will have a game with Guyer High School on January 02, 2023, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COPPELL, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)

In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Redistricting Could Improve Response Time

Seeking ways to reduce crime and improve response time with the same size police force in 2023, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is considering redrawing the seven patrol district lines to reposition officers. “Looking at the city, looking at the dynamics, as the city changes, population changes, population shifts, calls...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Local Dallas ISD educators named master principals

Principals at four local Dallas ISD schools were awarded the master principal designation. The district gives this honor yearly to the top 10% of principals of neighborhood elementary schools, neighborhood secondary schools and choice schools. Recognizing master principals is part of Dallas ISD’s Theory of Action, an organizational philosophy that...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
Eater

All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023

Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy