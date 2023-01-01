ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Yellowstone, MT

AFP

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals

An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post.  It is not...
NOME, AK
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche

A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
Laramie Live

What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard

A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.“One guest was on...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE

