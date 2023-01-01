Read full article on original website
Related
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
13 Bison Die After Being Struck by Vehicles Near Yellowstone National Park
13 bison died after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 in southwest Montana. NBC Montana reports that the bison were either immediately killed or had to be euthanized following the collisions. The incident occurred north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner, known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, suffered a "traumatic injury" from a snow plow he was operating near his home in Nevada, a local sheriff's office and US media said on Monday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," Renner's representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
Alaska state trooper killed while trying to scare off pack of wild animals
An Alaska state trooper was killed after being attacked by a muskox outside his home in the state, according to officials.Court services officer Curtis Worland died after trying to scare away a group of the animals from a sled dog kennel at his home near Nome, Alaska.Worland, who had worked in law enforcement for 13 years, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.“He was a proud member of the Nome community and a dedicated member of the Alaska law enforcement family, and he will be sorely missed,” Alaska State Troopers said in a Facebook post. It is not...
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday
An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Ski Patroller at Popular Colorado Resort Buried by Avalanche
A popular Colorado ski resort faced potential tragedy earlier this week when an avalanche unexpectedly swallowed up a ski patroller. Thankfully, the resort area designed for the outdoor winter sport was facing avalanche mitigation efforts that day, when the shocking avalanche hit. As a result, fellow ski patrollers in the area were able to pull the unfortunate skier from the heavy snow.
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard
A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.“One guest was on...
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
A ship that sank mysteriously 86 years ago has resurfaced as Utah's Great Salt Lake continues to dry up
The W.E. Marsh No. 4 sank in Utah's Great Salt Lake in mysterious circumstances in 1936.
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Motorist captures frightening scene on rain-slicked California highway
Authorities said wet roads contributed to three separate accidents in the same location Thursday night into Friday morning. But perhaps the most dramatic one was caught on video. Three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita, California, roughly within the span of nine hours amid rain-slicked...
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
Comments / 1