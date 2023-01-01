ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Patrick Mahomes, others react to targeting non-call at end of Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semifinal

By Kevin Skiver
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 183

BIG ERN
3d ago

The TD that wasn’t called a TD was juggled in his grasp and took possession after he crossed the goal which line was another missed call by the officiating

Reply(7)
40
Harry Witchley
3d ago

I counted 6 plays that TCU should have been called on and weren't. I also counted 2 calls that the refs made in error against michigan.THESE ARE BOTH OUTSRANDING TEAMS....But I think the refs were biased

Reply(6)
16
Todd Richard
3d ago

These targeting calls are ridiculous. All in the name of safety? Have you noticed how many of these idiot players leave their mouthpieces dangling from their face masks? A mouthpiece can help prevent concussions, so when they aren't worn, I have no sympathy. Boxers are required to wear them and usually the match is stopped if it comes out.

Reply(9)
15
 

