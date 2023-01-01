Read full article on original website
Related
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
Grand Junction credit card fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
KJCT8
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
Colorado funeral home operators sentenced to prison in body part selling scheme
Megan Hess, the former operator of a Montrose funeral home convicted of selling body parts without family consent, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
highcountryshopper.com
Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Search & Rescue Conducting Extensive Search for Missing Duck Hunter in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area
On December 21, 2022 at approximately 6:08 pm, Delta County 911 Dispatch received a report of a missing duck hunter in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail along the Gunnison River in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area between Austin and Hotchkiss. Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area and learned Wayne Phillips, 51, of Montrose was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home from a hunting trip.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Colorado River Fire Rescue looks to use more funds coming in from rising natural-gas prices to re-open former station
Fighting fire boils down to simple math: More people on shift mean more responders taking calls. Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett knows all too well what critical issues a fire district endures when not just personnel but other capital assets, like fire engines, dwindle. Recent times were bleak....
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
westernslopenow.com
Sunday January 1, 2023 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colder temperatures are expected for the early upcoming week. That will keep the best chance of valley snow tonight through Monday!
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Four ways Glenwood Springs’ comprehensive plan will directly affect residents
A draft of the 2023 Comprehensive Plan is ready for review, relying on community input throughout the working process. Public comment is being taken through Jan. 6 and can be provided via the city’s website at https://www.cogs.us/734/Vision-Glenwood. Although feedback has been received from people who live here, down to...
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Kristi Parsons
Called home by God, Kristi was taken to the heavens in the late hours of Monday, December 26th, 2022. Kris was born on July 31, 1980, to Scott and Sheran Collins in Denver CO. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to New Castle, CO, where she would spend her childhood and teenage years. After graduation, Kris married her lifetime soul mate, Shawn Parsons. Together they had two beautiful children MacKyla and Colton then ultimately moved to Rifle, CO where they had land to enjoy their horses and multiple farm animals with their family. She touched countless lives throughout the years whether it was through her sports mom activities, employment in the local construction supply trade, or supporting her husband in their family run businesses. Kris was a truly selfless soul that would start a conversation with anyone and lock you in with her beautiful smile, sparkling green eyes, and infectious laugh. Kristi enjoyed many different activities throughout life although her true passion was simply conversation with her family, friends, and customers. Kris is preceded in death by her brother Gregory Cross and is survived by her husband Shawn, daughter MacKyla (Kaylee), son Colton, father Scott (Helen) Collins, mother Sheran Cross; sisters Mandy Collins, Jenny Cross, and Tanya Alexander; as well as multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; all of whom were deeply loved by her.
The Daily Planet
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: We live in dry fly fishing Mecca
If you would rather fish dry flies than any other style of fishing there is to employ, you definitely live in the right place. One would argue, if you’re stubborn enough, you could fish a dry fly on the Fryingpan any day of the year, regardless of weather. The hatches in winter last an hour or two, so you won’t be spoiled with dawn until dusk activity like August and September, but the opportunities are still there.
