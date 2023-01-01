ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Storm system bears down on Southland for wet New Year's Eve

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A wet New Year's Eve is in store for the Southland tonight, bringing with it a high wind warning and flash flood watch for
some areas.

"A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds," according to the National Weather Service. "New Year's Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds."

In fact, forecasters warned that anyone planning outdoor New Year's Eve activities should have alternate plans ready.

Some light rain fell Saturday morning, "with several hours of light to moderate warm frontal rain, followed by three to six hours of moderate to very heavy rain, with the primary frontal band Saturday afternoon and evening," the weather service said.

The brunt of the storm could potentially move out of Los Angeles County by midnight, "if not sooner," forecasters said, but "a few hours of lingering showers" are still expected as 2023 arrives.

Most of the precipitation should end by sunrise Sunday, expect for some potential showers on north-facing mountain slopes, according to the NWS.

During the brunt of the storm, rain could fall at rates close to one inch per hour, raising the potential for mud and debris flows in burn scars.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for the Fish Fire burn scar above Duarte and the Lake Fire burn area near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest.

The city of Duarte announced that it would move approximately 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn area into a "yellow alert" level at noon Saturday, continuing until 10 a.m. Sunday. The alert primarily requires residents to follow rain-related parking restrictions to ensure streets are clear in the area for emergency vehicles, but it also serves as a reminder to prepare for possible evacuations if needed.

In Orange County, a voluntary evacuation warning was issued at 10 a.m. Saturday for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar.

A high wind watch will also be in effect Saturday afternoon and evening for the Los Angeles County mountains and Antelope Valley, with winds of 25 to 40 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up to 60 mph.

The rain is expected to taper off Sunday, giving way to a dry Monday morning for the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game Monday afternoon. But forecasters warned that another fast-moving storm system could arrive Tuesday and continue through at least Thursday.

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
