The 10 Best Scoring Performances On New Year's Eve In NBA History

There have been many NBA games played on New Year's Eve and many great scoring performances. Here are the 10 best scoring games by a player.

Since New Year's Eve is today, we at Fadeaway World decided to look back to find which players had the best-scoring games on New Year's Eve. The NBA started playing games on December 31st, New Year's Eve, since its first season, when it was still the Basketball Association of America (BAA).

Some years the NBA had no games played on New Year's Eve. Other times, there was a full slate of games being played. There have been many incredible scoring performances on New Year's Eve, but which players had the best scoring games?

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best-scoring performances on New Year's Eve in the NBA.

T10. Lou Williams 40 Points: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 2017

The 15-19 Los Angeles Clippers hosted the 13-22 Charlotte Hornets on New Year's Eve 2017. By the look at the two teams' records, no one thought this would turn out to be an exciting game.

Then, former 3x Sixth Man of the Year winner, Lou Williams, went crazy off the bench. Williams scored 16 points on 6-7 shooting and 4-4 from three off the bench in the first quarter.

After the Hornets outscored the Clippers 30-13 in the second quarter to take a 52-42 halftime lead, fans believed the best had already occurred. Yet, Lou Williams wasn't done with his New Year's Eve celebration.

Williams would go off once again, this time when the Clippers needed it the most, in the fourth quarter. He scored 15 more points in the final period on 4-6 shooting, 1-2 from three, and 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Williams finished the game with 40 points, which is tied with one other player for the tenth-best-scoring game on New Year's Eve. The Clippers beat the Hornets 106-98 to bring in the New Year.

T10. James Harden 40 Points: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 2017

The same night Lou Williams dropped 40 on the Hornets, James Harden followed suit by dropping 40 on the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets hosted a Los Angeles Lakers team without Kobe Bryant or LeBron James.

So, nobody thought this would turn into an exciting game. Yet, after four quarters and two overtimes, they were proven wrong.

The game was high scoring from the jump, with a 44-37 first-quarter score with the Rockets ahead and 12 points from Harden. After the Lakers took a 72-65 lead into halftime, Harden and his squad knew they needed to mount a comeback.

The Rockets' comeback appeared to be running out as they trailed 114-108 with 3:25 left in the game. Harden refused to let his team lose, scoring six points in the next two minutes to tie the game at 119-119 with 1:16 remaining.

Harden had scored 13 points in the fourth quarter on 4-6 shooting, 1-2 on threes, and 4-6 from the free-throw line. He had 40 points on the night, but with 44 seconds left and his team trailing 122-119, Harden exited the game with a hamstring injury, and he would not return.

Luckily for Harden, the game would head to overtime, two overtimes, to be exact, and Chris Paul would lead the Rockets to a 148-142 victory by scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtimes. Despite leaving early, Harden scored the tenth most points on New Year's Eve. We might see Harden's name again...

T8. Wilt Chamberlain 42 Points: San Francisco Warriors vs. New York Knicks, 1963

Surprise, surprise, Wilt Chamberlain has made a top scorers list. Chamberlain seemingly owns all the scoring records, from the most points scored in a game (100), to the highest points average in a season ( 50.4) to many other incredible scoring records.

While he might not own the top spot on our list, Chamberlain's 42 points scored on New Year's Eve in 1963 certainly makes the top ten best-scoring games on New Year's Eve. The game featured Chamberlain's San Francisco Warriors taking on the New York Knicks in New York.

There's not much information on the game, but what we do know is Chamberlain scored 42 points on 16-33 shooting. He also grabbed 27 rebounds, handing out 7 assists, while playing 46 minutes in the game.

The Warriors would cruise to a 101-79 victory over the Knicks, improving their record to 18-16. The Warriors would go on to finish with a Western Division-best 48-32 record before reaching the NBA Finals.

Wilt's Warriors played Bill Russell's mighty Boston Celtics in the Finals and fell 4-1 in the series. Once again, Wilt dominated the league individually, but Russell's team ran the league, winning yet another championship.

T8. Tracy McGrady 42 Points: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets, 2004

Tracy McGrady was one of the most gifted scorers the NBA has ever seen. On New Year's Eve 2004, McGrady would showcase this skill in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee scored 20 points as a team in the first quarter. McGrady would score 17 points himself in the first quarter, helping the Houston Rockets take a 27-20 lead.

The Rockets wouldn't have any trouble with the Bucks on this New Year's Eve. Houston never trailed in the game and easily won 105-90.

As for McGrady, his scoring didn't slow down. He ended up with 42 points on the night, shooting 13-24 from the field, 3-6 from three, and 13-16 from the free-throw line.

McGrady also added 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals. His 42 points are tied for the eighth-best scoring performance on New Year's Eve.

T6. James Harden 43 Points: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets, 2018

James Harden makes his second appearance on the list. This time for a 43-point performance on New Year's Eve in 2018. The Houston Rockets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Rockets ran away with the game.

At halftime, the Rockets led comfortably with a 61-38 advantage. Harden had a monster first half by scoring 28 points and dishing out 8 assists.

The Grizzlies battled hard in the second half, but they couldn't overcome the deficit, falling 113-101 to the Rockets. Harden's performance on this New Year's Eve was great, but it'll soon be proven that it wasn't Harden's best New Year's Eve game.

T6. LeBron James 43 Points: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 2021

The King, LeBron James, has been dominating the NBA for the past 20 years. It's not surprising LeBron's name would show up on our list.

LeBron's best New Year's Eve performance occurred last year when his Los Angeles Lakers took on the Portland Trail Blazers. This game wasn't much of a contest, as the Lakers led the entire way.

Los Angeles won 139-106, and LeBron led the way with the sixth-best scoring performance on New Year's Eve with 43 points. LeBron also added 14 rebounds in the game, proving father time cannot stop his individual brilliance.

T4. Quentin Richardson 44 Points: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 2003

On New Year's Eve in 2003, Quentin Richardson, a career 10.3 points per game scorer, recorded the fourth-best scoring game by a player on New Year's Eve. This was also the only time Richardson scored 40 or more points in a game.

Richardson started the game out hot, scoring 18 first-quarter points. After one half of basketball, the Los Angeles Clippers trailed the Denver Nuggets 56-52, despite Richardson's 24 first-half points.

The Clippers would take control of the second half, and in particular, the fourth quarter. Los Angeles scored 36 points in the fourth, while Denver scored 23 points.

Richardson poured in 11 points in the fourth quarter to finish the game with 44 points. The Clippers defeated the Nuggets 120-104.

T4. Kevin Durant 44 Points: Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2014

Kevin Durant is a gifted scorer like we've never seen before. His ability to hit shots from all over the court at any range is incredible, especially with his 6'10” frame.

On New Year's Eve, 2014, Durant went 6-11 on three-point shots en route to a 44-point outburst. The Oklahoma City Thunder needed all 44 points, as they were pushed to overtime by the Phoenix Suns.

Durant scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a three with 1:24 remaining to tie the game at 126-126. The score would be 128-128 as it headed to overtime, and even though Durant didn't make a field goal in overtime, he did nail four clutch free throws.

The Thunder escaped with a 137-134 victory in overtime. Durant's 44 points puts him in a tie for the fourth most points scored on New Year's Eve.

2. Michael Jordan 45 Points: New Jersey Nets vs. Washington Wizards, 2001

There's seemingly no scoring list you'll find in the NBA that doesn't have the G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan's, name on it. Michael Jordan saw a then-historic streak of consecutive double-figure scoring games (866) snapped against the Indiana Pacers on December 27, 2001, when he managed only 6 points.

Jordan responded by scoring 51 points in his next game against the Charlotte Hornets, and the game after was on New Year's Eve against the New Jersey Nets. To end the year, Jordan scored 45 points, capping an incredible two-game stretch, especially considering Jordan was 38 years old at the time.

Jordan led the Wizards to an impressive 98-76 victory over the team that would win the Eastern Conference Finals later in the season. Not bad for an old man coming out of retirement. There's a reason Jordan is the G.O.A.T.

1. James Harden 53 Points: New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets, 2016

James Harden finds himself on our list for the third time, and he's at the top with an incredible 53-point performance against the New Year Knicks.

Harden exploded with 24 first-half points to give his Houston Rockets a 69-55 lead. The Knicks would battle back to make the game interesting, but they couldn't overcome Harden's incredible performance.

On top of scoring 53 points, Harden also added 16 rebounds, and 17 assists, completing the triple-double. The Rockets won 129-122 over the Knicks.

There you have it, the 10 best-scoring games by players on New Year's Eve. For an NBA player, there's nothing like ending the year on a high note. That's what these players did, end their seasons with incredible scoring outbursts.

On this New Year's Eve, will we see another high-scoring game from an NBA player? Will it be enough to crack our top 10 list? That's something we'll have to sit back and watch as we enjoy the last night of the year.

