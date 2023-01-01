Read full article on original website
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship
One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
TCU gets troubling injury update on key weapon for National Championship Game
The TCU Horned Frogs are playing for a national championship, but they might be without one of their star weapons, running back Kendre Miller. After shocking the College Football World with their upset over Michigan, the TCU Horned Frogs will play the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship. However, they may be without one of their best players in running back, Kendre Miller.
Look: Well-Known Bettor Places $1.5 Million Wager On TCU
At least one renowned bettor is riding with TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Jim McIngvale, aka "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana, according to reports. If TCU wins, Mack stands to win over $5.5 million....
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
Tulane upsets USC on overturned touchdown call
Tulane upset USC 46-45 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas thanks to an overturned call on replay. Tulane had a 3rd-and-goal at the USC 6 with 12 seconds left. Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt found Alex Bauman in the end zone for what looked like a touchdown,... The post Tulane upsets USC on overturned touchdown call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee
There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Look: Mike Leach's College Football Playoff Idea Going Viral
TCU's Sonny Dykes has long been a proponent of an expanded college football playoff, which is set to grow to 12 teams come 2024. But that's nothing compared to what his friend and late coach Mike Leach had dreamed up. Recalling a story that Leach was on-board for a 64-team playoff akin to March Madness.
Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Resting Players
Jerry Jones has made his decision on potentially benching starters for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. The Dallas Cowboys will be at full strength for their regular season finale. "There's too much to play for," Jones said, per team insider Clarence Hill Jr. If the Philadelphia Eagles...
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
