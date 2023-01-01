WATCH: “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Justin Walker
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to 2023 has begun! KLAS-TV is hosting the “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023”, a live New Year’s Eve special starting at 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. PST.

The New Year’s Eve special will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo, and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.

The extravaganza will feature musical performances from Emmy-award-winning DJ Dave Audé, country singing star Casey Donahew, and appearances by Usher and Keith Urban. In addition, artists Belinda Carlisle, Chris Isaak, and bands Switchfoot and Yachtley Crew will perform as Las Vegas counts down to 2023 in style!

There will also be a performance from the legendary Las Vegas act, Blue Man Group.

The KLAS-TV broadcast will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets.

“For almost three decades, the hard-working team at KLAS-TV has been dedicated to creating an unforgettable New Year’s Eve,” Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. said. “Viewers and party-goers of ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ are getting top-notch entertainment and we are so excited to celebrate the joyous occasion of ringing in the new year with almost 17 million U.S. households in 14 Nexstar television markets.”

At midnight Pacific time, an approximately 8-minute firework show will be launched from eight resorts along the Las Vegas strip rooftops.

If you would like to share your own personal New Year’s Eve merry-making experiences and holiday wishes use #VegasNYE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

