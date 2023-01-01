ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Driver forgets wife during pee stop, forces her to walk 12.5 miles for help

For better or worse, he didn’t mean to kick her to the curb. A Thai driver is being ridiculed online after accidentally leaving his passenger behind during a pee stop on Christmas day — which forced her to walk over 12 miles to seek help. The marriage-testing mistake occurred after Boontom Chaimoon, 55 and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, embarked on a road trip at 3 a.m. Sunday to spend the New Year in her hometown in the Maha Sarakham Province, Must Share News reported. All was going swimmingly until her husband said he urgently needed to urinate and parked his car...
Mary Duncan

Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
Maya Devi

Woman shares a tip to remove soap scum with an item that costs a dollar

Cleaning shower scum or shower glass doors can be tiresome and unpleasant. Fortunately, a cleaning expert has shared how to do it perfectly using an item that costs just $1. Chiana Dickson, a cleaning expert, shared in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she dissolves soap scum on glass shower doors. She admitted that she found it difficult to clean glass shower doors such that no streaks are formed.
CNBC

I live in an airplane in the woods for $370/month — take a look inside

As an electrical engineer, Campbell feels fulfilled by living in an airplane. He has no regrets and believes that eventually, more people will come around to living in retired jetliners. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what...
Nick Davis

Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online

The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
UTAH STATE

