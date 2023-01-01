Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have to admit it. My housekeeping skills were way below average as a nineteen-year-old newlywed.
We'd just stop cleaning - just to see what happens.
Woman With A Shopping Cart In A StorePhoto byVlad Frolov/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have family that works at a store, sometimes they can get you a discount of some kind. However, if you were stealing from the store it may not make them too happy to know you used their name along the way.
The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
