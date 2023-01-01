Read full article on original website
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
Sheriff's office: 2 people struck, killed in St. Pete Beach crash
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla — Two people were hit and killed Tuesday night when they entered a lane of oncoming traffic on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they attempted to cross the road when...
Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash, Pinellas County deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County deputies said. Gulf Boulevard is currently closed between 44th Avenue and 46th Avenue, according to St. Pete Beach officials. Deputies with the Pinellas County...
Man tried to run over Hernando County deputy with car, FHP says
Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.
Tampa man helps set house on fire with 21 people inside, deputies say
Two men who share a last name were arrested after deputies said they intentionally set fire to a house with 21 people inside on Sunday.
Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
Man arrested after shooting 2 people who were fighting at Lakeland apartment complex: police
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex. On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the […]
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM. The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven...
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI killing. A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI manslaughter.Photo byRawf8.
Publix semi-truck driver hits, kills man crossing St. Petersburg street tricycle, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man riding a tricycle died Saturday night after being struck by a Publix semi-truck. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, was riding an adult tricycle from the east sidewalk of 66th Street North around 6:15 p.m. Police say when...
Polk sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff
POINCIANA, Fla. — Two people in Polk County were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the...
Plant City man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash, FHP says
PLANT CITY, Fla — A Plant City man walking along the road Sunday night is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by the driver of an unknown car, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. It happened just before 8 p.m. on New Year's Day on U.S....
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
Temple Terrace Police Investigating After One Person Shot And Killed
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – Police in Temple Terrace are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one person on Friday. At approximately 8:08 p.m. on Friday, December 30, the Temple Terrace Police Department responded to the area of 11407 N 52nd St. in reference
7-year-old killed, 3-year-old seriously hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 3-year-old is seriously injured after four cars collided on Thursday in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Troopers said a 26-year-old...
St. Pete woman accused of leaving 4 children, including infant, alone at home
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Thursday after she allegedly left four children alone at home.
