Just Sayin'
3d ago
Of course it is! The Dumocrats paused it through the midterms and the ignorant forgot and voted Hochul in! Most of her fan base doesn’t even own a car why should they care if gas prices go up!!!!!!
Steven Petryk
3d ago
leave it to Hochel the Horrible. Wait until this so called tax holiday ends. Fuel is going to get wicked high.
George Devoe
2d ago
be aware that service stations were still charging the tax still. what a rip off?? now they can raise gas peice little more . our governor knew about this and did nothing
