Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the morning of Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO