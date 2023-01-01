ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Syracuse.com

Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man stable following New Year’s Day shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day. Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Town of Niagara burglary

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: Arrest made in New Year's Day homicide

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the morning of Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A Buffalo Police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Pendleton woman arrested for DWI

On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
PENDLETON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two killed in wrong-way crash on Route 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a near head-on car accident just after midnight Sunday on Route 33, according to Buffalo police. Police say that a driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane near the Jefferson Avenue exit when it crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed […]
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls: 9 displaced from early morning fire

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 431 20th St., around 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from the building. All nine occupants, including children, were...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
