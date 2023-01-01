Read full article on original website
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Jamestown woman taken into custody after kicking police car
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 33-year-old woman has been charged after what originally was a call for a civil dispute in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to the initial complaint on the east side of the city, and discovered that Akeyia E. Thagard had an active bench warrants for the city of Jamestown.
Two more children die in Dartmouth fire
The death toll from Saturday’s fire on Dartmouth Avenue is now at five. Two more children were pronounced dead at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Buffalo house fire: 5 children die, grandmother hurt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Five children between the ages of 2 and 10 have died and their grandmother remained hospitalized after a house fire in Buffalo this weekend, city officials said. Investigators were trying to determine what caused the fire but said it started accidentally about 7:30 a.m. Saturday...
Buffalo man stable following New Year’s Day shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition following a shooting in the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day. Officers say they responded to the call just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Broadway, where the male victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to ECMC […]
wnypapers.com
Town of Niagara burglary
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, at 11:58 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office communications center received a 911 call reporting a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on Pretoria Street in The Town of Niagara. NCSO deputies responded and were able to...
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: Arrest made in New Year's Day homicide
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Niagara Falls Police have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred on the morning of Jan. 1 in the 2200 block of LaSalle Avenue. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Niagara Falls man dies after Sunday morning stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is dead following a stabbing Sunday morning. Niagara Falls Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the first block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning. First responders on the scene attempted to save the 33-year-old Niagara...
Buffalo seeking person to oversee city vehicles
An incoming Fleet Director will provide crucial oversight on available vehicles and equipment, as well as work to bolster our city-owned assets,” said Mayor Brown.
2 people die after wrong-way crash on Route 33
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A Buffalo Police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
Two dead in wrong way crash on Kensington Expressway in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after midnight New Year’s Day on Route 33, the Kensington Expressway.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
nyspnews.com
Pendleton woman arrested for DWI
On December 30, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Jennifer D. Staggers 28 of Pendleton, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 30, 2022, Troopers stopped Staggers on Tonawanda Creek Road in the town of Amherst for a traffic infraction....
Two killed in wrong-way crash on Route 33
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a near head-on car accident just after midnight Sunday on Route 33, according to Buffalo police. Police say that a driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane near the Jefferson Avenue exit when it crashed nearly head-on with another vehicle. The drivers of both vehicles, […]
Niagara Falls Police make arrest in fatal stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say they have arrested a person in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's day. Police were called to a home on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning for a report of a man stabbed. Officers found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with...
Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed […]
Suspect arrested in New Year’s fatal stabbing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred on New Year’s Day, according to City of Niagara Falls officials. The suspect is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and will be arraigned on Tuesday. Police say on Jan. 1, they responded to […]
Man arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in North Dansville
Investigators said that Zeh went to the parking lot, cut off catalytic converters from vehicles, and stole them.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls: 9 displaced from early morning fire
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 431 20th St., around 2:30 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from the building. All nine occupants, including children, were...
