ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca Cola products. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Son released on bond after investigators say he shot his father in Jasper

JASPER — A teenager is out of jail on bond following a charge of shooting his own father in Jasper. Investigators tell our media partner, KJAS radio, that on Friday night, December 30, the father and son got into an argument at Pioneer Crossing Apartments on South Bowie Street in Jasper..
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Police Arrest Suspect

The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy