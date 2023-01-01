The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.

