fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont family pleading with public to help find the person who killed Joshua Yates
BEAUMONT — On New Year's Day, a family in Beaumont cannot move forward without looking back. The family is still wondering who killed their loved one last New Year's Eve (2021). Police say Joshua Yates was found shot to death in his apartment on Cartwright Street one day after...
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
fox4beaumont.com
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
fox4beaumont.com
Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca Cola products. There...
KFDM-TV
Red Cross helping mother and son following Port Arthur house fire
PORT ARTHUR — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her son following a fire that damaged their Port Arthur home. Firefighters responded to the call at about 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 11th Street in Port Arthur. When first responders arrived, flames were already...
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
fox4beaumont.com
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
fox4beaumont.com
Son released on bond after investigators say he shot his father in Jasper
JASPER — A teenager is out of jail on bond following a charge of shooting his own father in Jasper. Investigators tell our media partner, KJAS radio, that on Friday night, December 30, the father and son got into an argument at Pioneer Crossing Apartments on South Bowie Street in Jasper..
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a 1st Degree Robbery that occurred at Circle A on North Claiborne Street during the early morning hours of December 30, 2022.
kogt.com
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
12newsnow.com
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. She left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
fox4beaumont.com
Community members joined three daughters to help them search for their missing mother
BEAUMONT — Community members joined three daughters Saturday on New Year's Eve to help them search for their missing mother. It's been three weeks since 56-year-old Laura Gutierrez disappeared on Dec. 9. Gutierrez, who stayed with friends or family members, went missing from the Avenues neighborhood in Beaumont. On...
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
Woman says belongings of father who died from cancer were salvaged in Lumberton house fire
LUMBERTON, Texas — It's been a week since a woman, her husband and dog escaped a Lumberton house fire, which ultimately destroyed the home. The Lumberton Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Diana Drive at 5 a.m. on December 26, 2022. They were assisted by the...
Happy 2023 | Couple welcomes CHRISTUS Southeast Texas' first baby of the new year
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas was just a little more than an hour into 2023 when a couple began celebrating a new addition to their family. Dawson Reid Taylor is the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas in 2023. He was born on January 1, 2023 at 1:03 a.m. to Kaci and Thomas Taylor.
fox4beaumont.com
Search for a Groves city manager underway
GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
fox4beaumont.com
Viewers sound off on I-10 construction zones in 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
In the latest edition of KFDM's segment "What's Driving You Crazy?" our viewers let us know how they feel about accidents in I-10 construction zones outside of Beaumont.
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
