Nature lovers take to Asbury Woods to kick off new year
Nature lovers celebrated the start of the New Year by taking to Asbury Woods for a nature walk. Guests were guided by an Asbury Woods employee on a one-to-two-mile hike into the woods around the Nature Center. They started on the boardwalk before heading deeper into the woods, where muddy trails awaited them. The Asbury […]
Downtown Erie Construction Projects Progressing into the New Year
You can't miss the big construction projects underway in downtown Erie. The work includes the Great Lakes Insurance Services building at 12th and State Streets and the expansion of the Experience Children's Museum on French Street. And the Erie Downtown Development Corporation's new five story building at 5th and State...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie
Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Fire crews battle early morning chimney fire in Waterford
Crews responded to an early morning fire Monday morning. Calls came in for a chimney fire at around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire in the walls. The damage was mostly in the interior of the building. No injuries were […]
Dinner is Served by Lisa Provides Meals for all Occasions: Giving You the Business
The holiday season has been a very busy one for an Erie based small business that is centered all around food. The woman behind the operation used to run the café inside the Erie County Courthouse while operating her catering business. Food for any meal of the day. From...
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
Metroplex shooting leaves one dead, community reacts
Erie Police are investigating the last homicide of 2022, a shooting at a private party at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. That shooting left one man injured and another dead. The Erie County coroner identified the victim as Steve Smith, 38. There have been mixed reactions from community members […]
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
Purvis Industries Acquires ErieTec
DALLAS -- Purvis Industries announced that the company has acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of ErieTec -- formerly Erie Bearings -- of Erie, Pennsylvania, effective Jan. 1, 2023. ErieTec is a family-owned and operated industrial distributor that operates six branches and has been...
American Ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham to Return to Erie for Newest Show
American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, Jeff Dunham is returning to Erie to put on his new show, Still Not Canceled. Dunham will perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, May 4th. Dunham has done shows in Erie several times over the years, he performed at what was then the...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
Woman Critically Hurt Following New Year’s Eve Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A 79-year-old woman was critically hurt during a New Year’s Eve crash in the Town of Dunkirk. Around 11:30 p.m. the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with other first responders, were dispatched to Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk for a single motor vehicle crash.
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
Two men were found dead inside an east Erie apartment on Tuesday evening. The two men, ages 59 and 64, were found dead in an apartment in the 500 block of East 25th Street. Emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the residence. The Erie County Coroner is investigating these deaths. According to the coroner, […]
Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday
Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday. Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday. Local businesses react to busy holiday spending season. Local businesses react to busy holiday spending season. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on field. WATCH: Penn State players warm up inside...
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
Missing Crawford County woman found deceased
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
