Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for itLauren JessopDenver, CO
Nutley wrestler makes instant impact — ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Brandon Toraznzo’s initial introduction to wrestling wasn’t necessarily an easy one. Such early struggles are certainly understandable in retrospect as his first and most common early foe on the mat was his older brother Michael. “There were days I wouldn’t want to walk into practice, especially going against...
Girls basketball: Neveah Banks leads Paterson Eastside over Passaic Tech
Neveah Banks had 16 points as Paterson Eastside beat Passaic Tech 53-19 in Wayne. Alexis Chambers had a double-double with 10 points and a dozen rebounds in the win. Ronshaqnae Austin added 10 points and six rebounds to the Eastside (3-5 record) cause. After a posting 7-6 first quarter lead,...
Montclair High School ice hockey en fuego with recent three-game winning streak
The Montclair High School ice hockey team last won back-to-back games in January 2021, when it defeated Verona and Montclair Kimberley. Montclair matched that on Dec. 28, when it dominated Newton/Lenape Valley, 5-0, at Clary Anderson Arena. The Mounties defeated Kearny, 6-4, on Dec. 19 to start the victory string. The team was 2-3 after the Dec. 28 win.
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Girls basketball: Masonius paces No. 11 Manasquan past No. 5 Sparta - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 21 points as Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off No. 5 Sparta 51-41 at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Katie Collins chipped in with nine points and Olivia Shaughnessy had eight for Manasquan (5-2). Ally Sweeney...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Montclair Family Creates Memorable Meals and Moments with Meet Me At Madison’s
Montclair, NJ – It’s having an official opening Thursday, but Meet Me At Madison’s, a new cafe bistro at Watchung Plaza that opened at the end of November, is already fast becoming one of Montclair’s culinary gems. Their motto is “Time Beautifully Filled” and we can’t...
Riedl hangs up her teaching hat at Berkeley School in Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Karen Riedl, a special education inclusion kindergarten teacher at Berkeley Elementary School, has retired. Her final day was Dec. 23. Riedl grew up in Rutherford and attended St. Mary High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, both in her hometown. She received her special education certification from Bloomfield College. Her desire to pursue teaching was nurtured by another educator.
New ‘bruncheonette’ opening in Flemington, NJ looks oddly familiar
FLEMINGTON — A new bruncheonette is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023 in the historic downtown area. The restaurant will open on the former Flemington Filling Station lot — and the building will retain some of that vintage flair. Millie’s Bruncheonette is a new concept...
Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed
Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
A month in the life of Montclair
A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJ
Good news for Morristown, NJ residentsPhoto byMorristown Minute. Tired of the bad news deluge? Start off the New Year with some good news about NJ and our home of Morristown. Some good news for New Jersey Veterans.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey
WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newest American Girl doll of the year has Metuchen, New Jersey roots
Every year American Girl announces a doll of the year, and 2023’s American Girl doll happens to be a Jersey girl!. Meet Kavika Sharma, otherwise known as Kavi. Not only is she significant because of her Jersey ties, she’s also the first South Asian “Girl of the Year.”
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash
A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
From slave mines in Monmouth to plantations in Jersey City, report details N.J.’s slavery history
Forced labor in iron mines in Monmouth County, plantations in Hudson County and trafficking through Atlantic ports all contributed to New Jersey’s role in the devastation created by the Transatlantic Slave Trade, according to a report detailing the roots of one of the most “horrific eras in world history.”
