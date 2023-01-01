ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

theobserver.com

Nutley wrestler makes instant impact — ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Brandon Toraznzo’s initial introduction to wrestling wasn’t necessarily an easy one. Such early struggles are certainly understandable in retrospect as his first and most common early foe on the mat was his older brother Michael. “There were days I wouldn’t want to walk into practice, especially going against...
NUTLEY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll

Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Riedl hangs up her teaching hat at Berkeley School in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Karen Riedl, a special education inclusion kindergarten teacher at Berkeley Elementary School, has retired. Her final day was Dec. 23. Riedl grew up in Rutherford and attended St. Mary High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, both in her hometown. She received her special education certification from Bloomfield College. Her desire to pursue teaching was nurtured by another educator.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
BET

Missing Princeton Student Misrach Ewunetie’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mercer County, N.J. prosecutors announced on Dec. 28 that Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who went missing for several days before being found on the campus grounds, died by suicide. A statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s office said the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office determined her death...
PRINCETON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Montclair Local

A month in the life of Montclair

A team of Montclair State University photojournalism students fanned out across Montclair over a month and produced a classwide photo essay on life in the township, focusing on the diverse and vibrant community. Photo subjects included local events, culture, entertainment, sports, business and features. All photographs were produced by students in Prof. Thomas E. Franklin’s Intro to Photojournalism course in the School of Communication and Media. Each of the 12 students were expected to cover at least three assignments and submit up to 15 photos taken from Nov.13 to Dec.15. The learning objective of the project was for students to explore new subjects, to make storytelling photographs with DSLR cameras and to demonstrate the skills and techniques learned over the course of the semester.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey

WALLINGTON, NJ – A $131,000 winning lottery ticket was sold on Saturday at Food Mart on Main Avenue in Wallington. The lucky winning ticket sold in Bergen county matched all 5 numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 06, 16, 21, 22 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. The post Jackpot lottery ticket worth $131,000 sold in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said. There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said. Members of the Waldwick Volunteer...
WALDWICK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

