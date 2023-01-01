Read full article on original website
Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon
https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Jan. 4)
"Vistas and Vineyards Juried Show," through Jan. 31, Giustina Gallery, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis; reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Vistas and Vineyards is the oldest continuous plein air painting group in Oregon, painting outdoors for 33 years. This year's painting locations include Airlie Winery, Albany, Avery Park, Bluebird Hill Cellars, Garland Nursery, Kenagy Family Farm, Peavy Arboretum and Willamette Park. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and evenings and weekends when events are scheduled. Information: https://lasells.oregonstate.edu/exhibit/vistas-and-vineyards-juried-show.
Holiday Happenings (Jan. 3)
Republic Services will pick up discarded Christmas trees through Friday, Jan. 13. Place your tree at the curb on your regularly scheduled service day for pickup. Trees must be free of flocking, tree stands, ornaments and lights. Trees must also have trunks smaller than 6 inches in diameter. For residents of Adair Village, Corvallis, Philomath, Tangent and rural Benton County: Tree pickup will take place only within city limits.
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Oregon Returns In-Person Whale Watch Week in Time For Spotting 20,000 Gray Whales Swimming to Mexico
On the final Wednesday of 2022, Whale Watch Week in Oregon resumed in person for the first time since the pandemic, attracting tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the yearly gray whale migration to the state's coastline. More than 500 people had gathered at the Depoe Bay Whale Watching...
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Electric bike battery explodes: Local man shares 'frightening' experience
MONROE, Ore. -- One Monroe man is sharing his story after the battery for his electric bicycle exploded. Physically, David Goertzen is just fine. But after he heard what sounded like a stick of dynamite, he's still shaken up. "Well there I am, laying in bed, enjoying my sleepy time...
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after woman attacked in Salem park
A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a south Salem Park Monday night, according to Salem Police Department.
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
